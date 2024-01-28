Watch: Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from ankle injury, initiates full-tilt bowling

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has begun bowling full tilt after rehabilitation from his ankle injury.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has resumed full-scale bowling after recovering from his ankle injury, signaling his readiness for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he is set to captain the Mumbai Indians. In a video shared on his Instagram, Pandya was seen delivering a few balls while engaging in running drills and exercises.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Pandya stated, 'I feel good to be back. My journey started 17 years back at this same ground. I am giving it all I got, every single day.'

The ankle injury, sustained during the World Cup last year, had kept Pandya out of action. However, the footage indicates a positive step in his rehabilitation process. Appointed as the Mumbai Indians captain on December 15, succeeding Rohit Sharma after a notable trade from Gujarat Titans, Pandya is gearing up for the IPL season. Despite missing the recent T20I series against Afghanistan, his return to full-fledged bowling bodes well for his participation and leadership role in the upcoming IPL campaign.