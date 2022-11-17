Watch: Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik flaunt abs on beach in Wellington ahead of 1st T20 vs NZ

Image Source: Instagram

The Indian men's cricket team enjoyed a beach day before the first T20 against New Zealand. Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Washington Sundar flaunted their lean physiques and abs by the shore in Wellington.

Hardik Pandya and his teammates appeared to be in good spirits as they prepared for their first T20I against New Zealand at Sky Stadium. The Blackcaps will take against the Men in Blue in a three-match T20 series that begins on Friday. The hosts will be led by Kane Williamson, while the visitors will be led by Hardik Pandya.

There is no doubt that Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Washington Sundar work hard in the gym. On Wednesday, the players decided to show off their hard work at the gym by strolling along the beach on a sunny day.

Washington Sundar shared a video of all the aforementioned players walking on the beach. Sundar posted it with the caption: “Best Escape Anyone Can Have.”

Hardik is delighted to take on the role of captain and leader for this series. The all-rounder acknowledged that he realizes the significance of his position, especially with such a young team surrounding him.

“Not much of a difference to be honest, because even when I am not the captain, I try to give feedback, I am always around the bowlers, As a captain it is different, I have to look after them. I didn’t have a role to look after but now I have a responsibility to look after the boys. We need to work as a team and start a culture that we want to create from now onwards because, obviously the world cup is two years from now but the preparation for me as an individual starts from almost a year and half before so this is the right time.”

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be played on Friday, 18th November at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. The teams will shift bases to Mount Maunganui for the second T20I which will be played at the Bay Oval on November 20, Sunday.

The third and final T20I will be played at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday, 22nd November.

Squads

India- Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (VC), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand- Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

