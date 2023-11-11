Headlines

Watch: Babar Azam stops Muhammad Rizwan from celebrating Ben Stoke's wicket in ENG vs PAK World Cup game

A video circulating on social media captures Babar's angry attempt to halt Rizwan from congratulating Afridi in the 41st over, following Stokes' dismissal at 84.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 10:21 PM IST

In their final match of the ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan captain Babar Azam displayed his discontent on the field. He prevented wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan from celebrating with Shaheen Shah Afridi after the fast bowler successfully dismissed Ben Stokes. 

A video circulating on social media captures Babar's angry attempt to halt Rizwan from congratulating Afridi in the 41st over, following Stokes' dismissal at 84.

While Babar himself acknowledged Afridi's achievement by patting him on the back, he denied Rizwan the opportunity to do the same when the wicketkeeper attempted to give Afridi a high-five. Babar's actions likely stemmed from the belief that the job was not yet complete, as England appeared to be on track for a substantial score. At the time of the incident, England was comfortably positioned at 240 for 3.

Watch:

Babar's frustration may have arisen from the fact that Pakistan had no chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. This was due to England's decision to bat first and post a formidable score on the board at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Pakistan's chances took a severe blow as they were required to chase down a target of 338 in just 6.4 overs to surpass New Zealand's net run rate.

This marks the third consecutive ODI World Cup in which Pakistan has failed to reach the semi-finals, mirroring their campaigns in 2015 and 2019. Following this match, both Pakistan and England will return home, having been eliminated in the league stage after a series of defeats in the tournament.

READ| World Cup 2023: England end league campaign with 93-runs win over Pakistan, seal Champions Trophy spot

