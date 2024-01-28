Twitter
Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

3 US service members killed, many wounded in drone attack in Jordan

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

'I am not....': Babar Azam fumes at Durdanto Dhaka wicketkeeper during BPL 2024 clash, video goes viral

Babar expressed his dissatisfaction with Dhaka's wicketkeeper, Irfan Sukkur, while Dhaka batter Mohammad Naim Sheikh tried to calm Irfan down.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 04:19 PM IST

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam once again found himself in the spotlight, this time during a match in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Babar's frustration was evident as he played for the Rangpur Riders against Durdanto Dhaka on Saturday, January 27, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. He expressed his dissatisfaction with Dhaka's wicketkeeper, Irfan Sukkur, while Dhaka batter Mohammad Naim Sheikh tried to calm Irfan down.

Babar was heard repeatedly saying, "I was not addressing you," as he approached Irfan. He also expressed his discontent to his batting partner, Mohammad Nabi. The on-field umpires intervened to restore order to the game, and the situation eventually calmed down.

Despite the incident, Babar delivered an outstanding performance, leading the Riders to a 79-run victory. Opening the batting, the 29-year-old quickly reached his half-century in just 41 balls. He went on to score 62 runs off 46 balls, including 5 fours and a six, before being dismissed by Danushka Gunathilaka.

Watch:

Thanks to a brilliant batting performance, the Riders were able to post a competitive total of 183 for 8 on the scoreboard. They then went on to dismiss Dhaka for 104 runs in just 16.3 overs, securing a decisive victory. Babar's exceptional performance earned him the well-deserved Player of the Match award. 

Throughout the ongoing BPL 2024 season, Babar has consistently showcased his batting prowess, accumulating an impressive 120 runs in three matches with an average of 60 and a strike rate of 116.50. Notably, he has achieved two half-centuries to his credit. In the initial encounter against the Sylhet Strikers, Babar played a crucial unbeaten knock of 56 runs, rescuing his team from a precarious position of 39 for 6.

Furthermore, the talismanic Pakistan batter is on the verge of reaching a significant milestone in T20 cricket, as he is just 205 runs away from joining the exclusive club of players who have achieved the remarkable feat of 10,000 runs. Born in Lahore, this talented batsman has consistently proven his worth. As for the Riders' performance in the tournament, they currently hold the fourth position in the standings, having accumulated 4 points. Their commendable net run rate of +0.734, combined with victories in two out of four matches, has contributed to their favorable position in the table.

