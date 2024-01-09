Wasim Akram slams troll for claiming ex-captain Imran Khan's name was in Jeffrey Epstein list

Wasim Akram blasted a troll who claimed that former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan's name was also mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein list.

The 'Jeffrey Epstein List' has stirred global discussions, becoming a prominent topic on social media. Numerous names have surfaced in the leaked list, generating both genuine revelations and false associations. Recently, a user on X (formerly Twitter) attempted to link former Pakistan captain Imran Khan to the Epstein list, citing a story disclosed by Wasim Akram. Reacting to the unfounded claim, Akram vehemently rebuked the troll on social media.

In a post accusing Imran Khan of being on Epstein's list and narrating a story involving a private plane trip to a deserted island, the X user wrote, 'Imran Khan @ImranKhanPTI is also on Epstein's list. Cricket Legend Wasim Akram @wasimakramlive also narrated a story where Imran Khan and youngsters were flown on Ghislaine Maxwell's private plane to a deserted Island (Epstein Island). #EpsteinClientList.'

Expressing his displeasure, Akram lashed out at the troll, stating, 'Stop spreading lies, you muppet.'

Stop spreading lies you muppet https://t.co/fNhlKmHMs1 Wasim Akram @wasimakramlive January 5, 2024

In a revelation last year, Wasim Akram had shared an intriguing story involving Imran Khan being taken to a 'deserted island on a private plane.'

'We went to the airport with his friend. She had a private jet. It was a 45-minute flight to an island. And then they went into the house to have a 'chat.' We were left there, standing in the middle of an island. We couldn't even go back to the hotel,' Akram had disclosed on The Grade Crickete.

The 'Jeffrey Epstein List' has implicated prominent figures, including former US presidents Donald Trump, Bill and Hillary Clinton, physicist Stephen Hawking, and actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The list, containing around 150 names, emerged in court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's case, a notorious financier and sex offender. The disclosure was made under a New York judge's order in a lawsuit against Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, dating back to 2015.