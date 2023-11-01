Meet star India cricketer, who played for 16 years but never played ODI World Cup, relative of former President of India

Born in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh (now Telangana), the star cricketer is the great-grandnephew of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India.

Legendary Indian cricketer Vangipurapu Venkata Sai Laxman (VVS Laxman) is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Currently, he holds the prestigious position of Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, along with being the head coach of the India Under-19 and India A teams.

Born in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh (now Telangana), Laxman is the great-grandnephew of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India. Initially, he pursued an undergraduate medical program after completing his schooling, but his passion for cricket led him to choose a career in the sport.

“I always wanted to be a doctor like my parents because they were my role models. I had almost got a medical seat. That was probably the toughest period for me when I had to choose between cricket and medicine. Luckily for me, my parents gave me complete freedom to make my own decision. So, it was at the age of 17 that I started to pursue my dream of representing my country in cricket,” Laxman said during an interview with BCCI.tv.

Renowned for his elegant strokeplay, Laxman, a right-handed batsman, predominantly played in the middle order in Test cricket. His journey began with his Under-19 debut for India against Australia in February 1994. Subsequently, he made his international cricket debut during a home Test series against South Africa in November 1996.

Laxman, a legendary cricketer known for his heroic performances and often referred to as the "God of 4th Innings," has achieved remarkable milestones throughout his career. With an impressive record of 8781 runs from 134 Test matches, he has showcased his exceptional skills at a strike rate of 49.37 and an average of 45.97. Additionally, he has scored seven centuries and 56 half-centuries, solidifying his position as a true cricketing icon.

In the One Day Internationals (ODIs), Laxman's contributions were equally noteworthy. Despite participating in only 86 matches, he managed to accumulate 2338 runs, including six centuries and ten half-centuries, with an average of 30.76. Although his ODI career was relatively short-lived, his impact was undeniable.

While Laxman's primary role was as a batsman, he occasionally showcased his bowling skills in Test matches. Although he claimed only two wickets during his tenure, one against Pakistan and the other against the West Indies, his contributions were valuable and added depth to his overall performance.

Notably, Laxman stands out as one of the few players who have achieved 100 Test appearances without any ODI World Cup experience. Despite this, he compensated for his slower pace between the wickets with his exceptional stroke play and quick scoring abilities. His impeccable timing and remarkable ability to place the ball in tight spots made him a force to be reckoned with. Whether facing pace or spin, Laxman displayed equal proficiency, utilizing his wrist technique to distribute the ball to all parts of the field.

In domestic cricket, VVS Laxman has showcased his skills while playing for Hyderabad and has also represented Lancashire in county cricket. Furthermore, he had the honor of captaining the Deccan Chargers, a former Indian Premier League (IPL) team, during its inaugural season. Laxman's cricketing journey also included playing for the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers. From 2016 to 2021, he served as the mentor for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the champions of 2016.

Laxman's achievements extend beyond domestic cricket. He was a valuable member of the Indian side that shared the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy with Sri Lanka, showcasing his talent on the international stage. In recognition of his contributions to the sport, he was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2011, which is India's fourth highest civilian honor.

In January 2012, Laxman bid farewell to the longest format of the game during his last match in Australia, marking the end of an era in his illustrious career.