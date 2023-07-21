Headlines

Mukesh Ambani makes big statement on Reliance Jio Financial Services business demerger, says process is...

Virat Kohli smashes 76th international hundred in his 500th match, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

Rohandeep Singh “Jumping Tomato Studio” Expands Globally: New Offices in the UK and Dubai

Sector 153, Noida: Hottest Real Estate Address With ACE Group’s Projects

How to Get a Crown on TikTok Profile Picture?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Mukesh Ambani makes big statement on Reliance Jio Financial Services business demerger, says process is...

Virat Kohli smashes 76th international hundred in his 500th match, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

Top 10 richest cricketers in India

Real-life partners of cast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana

AI imagines Indian actors as Mahabharat characters 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Watch | 3 earthquakes in 30 minutes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur, dramatic videos show impact

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

BTS’ Jungkook recalls torturing himself in past after making mistakes, says ‘I started to…’

SS Rajamouli praises Nag Ashwin for Kalki 2898 AD's first glimpse, comments on Prabhas' look, but poses this question

HomeCricket

Cricket

Virat Kohli smashes 76th international hundred in his 500th match, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

Kohli reached his 76th international century with an elegant cover drive against Shannon Gabriel, sending the ball racing to the boundary.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 08:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian batsman Virat Kohli achieved his 29th Test century during the second Test match against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday.

Kohli reached his 76th international century with an elegant cover drive against Shannon Gabriel, sending the ball racing to the boundary.

In a remarkable feat, Virat Kohli has surpassed both Sachin Tendulkar and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting in scoring the highest number of centuries in his 500th match. Kohli's exceptional performance has earned him a total of 76 centuries, surpassing Tendulkar's record of 75 and Ponting's record of 68. Notably, Jacques Kallis also holds an impressive record with 60 centuries to his name.

Playing in his 500th international match, the right-handed batsman had a slow start on Day 1, relying on his defensive skills to counter a disciplined West Indies bowling attack that quickly took four wickets, putting India on the back foot.

However, in the final session, Kohli shifted gears and found a reliable partner in Ravindra Jadeja. Together, they reached a score of 87 by the end of the first day, taking advantage of some lackluster fielding from their opponents and scoring quick singles and doubles.

This century marked Kohli's first overseas Test hundred since 2018. Additionally, the 34-year-old surpassed Jacques Kallis to claim the fifth position for the highest number of runs in international cricket during his impressive innings.

India had a strong start after being put into bat, with openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiwal forming a century partnership. However, West Indies fought back in the second session, only for Kohli to revive the Indian innings with his exceptional performance.

READ| Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 2nd Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve remarkable feat

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dream Girl 2: Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana refuses to share saree with Ranveer Singh's Rocky - Watch

Centre further cuts price of subsidised tomato by Rs 10; check new rates

'If government does not act...': SC on video of women paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur

This star gave 33 consecutive flops, no solo hit in 25 years, still gets films; it's not Akshay, Abhishek, Govinda, Ajay

Apple employee had a chance to protect Google users, skipped it due to competition

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE