Virat Kohli shares BTS video from photoshoot, fans say ‘far better than many Bollywood actors’

Photo: Instagram Screengrab/ @ViratKohli

Team India superstar Virat Kohli is always in the news, even when he is away from cricket. The star batsman was rested for the ongoing tour of New Zealand and so has not been in the headlines for cricketing reasons. However, Kohli turned heads with a behind-the-scenes video from a recent brand photoshoot that has taken the internet by storm.

Kohli on Friday shared a video on Instagram which showed him rising from the bed, strolling greens and shooting with children. The video has an AP Dhillion song electrifying it in the background.

Kohli is the most followed cricket player on Instagram. His massive fan base soon made the video go viral and shared their love for the star batter. Fans were impressed by Kohli’s looks and acting skills, comparing him with Bollywood actors. Some even stated that he was better than many Bollywood stars, not just in the looks department but in acting talent as well.

Bollywood is often speculated as Kohli’s future destination after he hangs up his boots, given his marriage to superstar Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli is also the most bankable Indian sportsman, commanding the highest brand value and priciest endorsements.

On the cricket field, Kohli recently returned to form at the T20 World Cup 2022. He played a memorable 82-run inning against Pakistan, one of the best in his record-breaking career. He also ended the ICC tournament with the most runs by any player. He was the standout performer for the Indian team which made it to the semi-finals before being knocked out by eventual champions England.

Follow live match updates: India vs New Zealand Live Updates: England chase India's target of 307