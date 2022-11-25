IND vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights: Kane Williamson and Latham's 221 run stand guide Kiwis towards victory by 7 wickets

After winning the 3 match T20I series against the Kiwis by 1-0, The Indian team will be up against them in 50-over format. Shikhar Dhawan will be seen leading the men in blue whereas Kane Williamson will lead the charge for the Kiwis.
This series will be important for the young Indian cricketers like Umran Malik, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Shubman gill to stamp their name in the ODI format as 50 over ODI World Cup will be played later next year in India. Also, the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma are will be returning to the ODI setup from the series against Bangladesh, so Shikhar Dhawan will also be under a bit of pressureto keep his place in the playing XI in future.
New Zealand on the other hand is also in transition period as the likes of Trent Boult, Ros Taylor and Martin Guptill are no more part of the team so it will be upto young players like Finn Allen, Devon Conway and Glen Phillips to rise to the ocassion and deliver.
The 1st match will be played at EdenPark stadium, Auckland from 6:30 AM IST.
Eden Park, Auckland Pitch report
The pitch at McLean Park is known to be a paradise for batters. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan should enjoy batting on this surface. The bowlers should also get some help as the overcast conditions are expected throughout the match.
Eden Park, Auckland Weather update
According to weather reports, there is a 25% chance of rain interrupting the match. While a couple of showers are predicted in the night, there should be no precipitation in the evening. However, it will be very humid as reports put the humidity levels over 60% in the evening.
Who would have thought that New Zealand will win the match with 17 balls to spare and 7 wickets in hand? Tom Latham played a scintillating knock of 145 runs in 104 deliveries and was well supported by skipper Kane Williamson who played a knock of 94 runs.
The young Indian bowling lineup had no answers and the match completely came into New Zealand's control when Shardul Thakur conceded 25 runs in the 40th over leaving only 66 for the final 10.
Indian batting lineup on the other hand will be satisfied with the performance and they will be looking forward to continuing a good run with the bat in the coming games and will also expect the bowling lineup to deliver better in now, the 'Must win' game.
Tom Latham is the Player of the match.
Tom Latham and Kane Williamson's 221 runs partnership proved enough to take the New Zealand innings over the line.
Tom Latham smashes three boundaries off Yuzvendra Chaha's over and New Zealand now requires 11 runs in 24 deliveries to win the 1st ODI.
NZ - 296/3 Overs - 46
Latham heaves this over fine leg! Back of a length around off, and it's that favourite pull shot again, goes soaring over fine leg
NZ - 279/3 Overs - 45.3
The ball runs aware for the boundary towards covers as Tom Latham latches on the ball outside off. New Zealand needs 37 off 29.
NZ - 273/3 Overs - 45.1
It was a free-hit delivery in which Tom Latham went for the slog, the ball edged the bat toward the six over the keeper's head.
NZ - 259/5 Overs - 42.3
Yuzvendra Chahal conceded 5 runs off the 42nd over but still, it looks like New Zealand will win this match comfortably as they need 55 runs in the last 8 overs.
Can Indian bowlers step up? We will have to wait for the result.
NZ - 253/3 Overs - 42
CENTURY FOR TOM LATHAM!
He smashed 25 runs in 40th over
Yet another over started with a Six and four fours were scored in the next four deliveries, Indian bowlers are feeling the pressure here. Latham is playing a match-winning knock there and is well-backed by Kane Williamson.
NZ - 241/3 Overs - 40
66 required in final 10 overs
Both Kane Williamson and Tom Latham have their eyes set now and are playing in the 70s. Arshdeep Singh is not having a debut as expected as he bowled yet another expensive over and conceded 8 runs in 39rh over.
NZ - 216/3 Overs - 39
Latham goes to the back foot, picks the length early and shashes the ball for a boundary. New Zealand getting closer.
NZ 207/3 Overs - 38
Washington Sundar comes on to bowl the 36th over and Williamson chips the first ball from backfoot towards mid-wicket, Shikhar Dhawan dives forward but the ball hits his fingertips and the turf at the same time.
This also brings a century stand between Kane Williamson-Tom Latham
NZ - 191/3 Overs - 36
Tom Latham makes use of Umran Malik's pace as he chips the ball over mid-wicket, New Zealand needs 119 runs in 15 overs.
NZ - 187/3 Overs - 35
Kane Williamson and Kane Williamson are cruising towards the target and during the process, Tom Latham has also reached his half-century. New Zealand needs 126 in 94 deliveries.
NZ - 182/3 Overs - 34.2
Skipper Shikhar Dhawan brought Umran Malik back into the attack in the 33rd over but the New Zealand batsman was up to the pace bowler's challenge as he smashed a FOUR and a SIX in the first 3 deliveries.
NZ- 173/2 Overs - 33.2
Tom Latham and Kane Williamson have added 75 runs in as many deliveries and New Zealand now needs 144 runs in 18 overs.
Thakur conceded 2nd four of the over as Tom Lathem latches into a short outside off delivery and slashes it hard, the ball takes the thick outside edge and Gill fails to stop the boundary.
New Zealand and India are at the equal stage at this moment as both teams scored 143 runs after their 29 overs.
NZ - 143/3 Overs - 29
Skipper Shikhar Dhawan called back Shardul Thakur to take the wicket but he conceded a boundary off his first delivery. It was a short ball and the New Zealand skipper was quick to latch out to it.
NZ - 138/3 Overs - 28.1
Chahal to Latham, FOUR, Chahal is back into the attack and he is back to conceding boundaries. Lathem picks the ball early and smashes it for a boundary. Looks like we will have a close match
NZ - 134/3 Overs - 28
New Zealand skipper takes on the spinner with the best economy of this match and launches this right over long-on for half a dozen.
New Zealand 124/3 Overs - 24
Washington Sundar to Latham, FOUR, The Kiwi batsman goes down on his knee and sweeps this towards deep backward square leg.
NZ 113/3 Overs - 24
Tom Latham scored 2 boundaries in the 23rd over of the game. The first boundary was conceded due to a sloppy fielding effort by Shardul Thakur whereas the 2nd boundary was pure timing by the Kiwi batsman.
NZ - 106/3 Overs - 23
Daryl Mitchell tried to loft the ball over covers but the ball took the edge and was easily caught by Deepak Hooda on deep point. New Zealand are three down and looking in big trouble.
Tom Latham joins Williamson
NZ - 88/3 Overs - 20
Umran Malik gave just 1 run in the 18th over of the game and his 4th over. He has bot conceded any boundary in his spell as yet.
NZ - 80/2 Overs - 18
India is playing this game with just 5 bowlers and their prime and most experienced bowler in the lineup, Yuzvendra Chahal has conceded 18 runs in 2 overs so far.
Daryl Mitchell stepped out of the crease and smashed Chahal for a Six in the 17th over.
NZ - 79/2 Overs - 17
Devon Conway gets beaten by sheer pace by Umran Malik as he gets late in driving the ball and edges the ball straight to the keeper Rishabh Pant. Conway goes after scoring 24 in 42 deliveries.
NZ - 68/1 Overs - 15.1
Yuzvendra Chahal came on to bowl the 15th over and conceded 2 boundaries in his first over. This can provide a much-needed boost to the Kiwis as they hadn't scored any boundary in the last 26 deliveries before scoring 2 against Chahal.
NZ - 68/1 Overs - 15
New Zealand has not lost any other wickets after Finn Allen but Indian bowlers are not letting leak any runs. New Zealand has scored 57 runs in f14 overs and they will be looking forward to pressing the paddle any moment from now.
Umran Malik, who is playing his debut ODI games comes into bowl the 11th over for the Indian team and he will bowl his first delivery to his former Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate, Kane Williamson.
He starts off with a couple of dot deliveries followed by a single in his 3rd delivery. The fast bowler has started his spell with a speed of mid-140s.
Concedes 4 runs on his first over
New Zealand - 45/1 after 11 overs.
Finn Allen was dropped by Yuzvendra Chahal in the previous delivery but this time Shardul Thakur got his man. It was an out-swinging delivery outside off and Rishabh Pant grabs it easily behind the stumps.
Allen goes after scoring 22.
Kane Williamson comes in to bat at first down
NZ - 36/1 Overs - 7.3
Shardul Thakur bowls the slower delivery as Finn Allen was early to play the shot, The ball went straight into Yuzvendra Chahal hands and he dropped a dolly.
NZ - 35/0 Overs - 7.3
India vs New Zealand ODI match Live Score: Innovative Allen!
Arshdeep Singh dug in short and Finn Allen went after it with a pull shot which seemed like he was late to the shot but ball still went over the ropes taking the edge.
Arshdeep conceded 11 runs in the 5th over
NZ - 33/0 Overs - 5
New Zealand team is off to a great start and Devon Conway has joined Finn Allen and started hitting boundaries. He drove the fuller length delivery by Arshdeep Singh to the covers and ball went easily towards ropes.
NZ - 22/0 Overs - 4.1
Finn Allen is looking good for far in 12 deliveries as he stuck his 2nd boundary of the game. It was a full delivery coming in by Arshdeep Singh and Finn Allen just opened the face of the bat and the ball went straight past bowler for the boundary.
NZ - 12/0 Overs - 2.2
Coming to bowl the 2nd over, Shardul Thakur started off his spell with a boundary. Finn Allen took advantage of the fuller delivery and drove the bowl for a boundary.
NZ - 7/0 Overs - 2
After leaving the first two deliveries, New Zealand's batsman Finn Allen drove the ball towards the boundary before it was stopped and the Kiwi openers run three tuns.
NZ - 3/0 Overs - 1
Welcome back to the 2nd innings, New Zealand are coming to chase a massive target of 307 runs. Finn Alenn and Devon Conway will open the innings for Kiwis while Arshdeep Singh will start with the ball for India.
The target of 300+ has only been chased only once in Auckland when New Zealand defeated Australia while chasing 337 runs. India has only 5 bowlers in this match and that too has two debutants as Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.
It will be interesting to see how New Zealand goes about this chase in this game.
Be back in 30 on the other side with New Zealand chase. Stay hooked!
India vs New Zealand ODI match Live Score: India set a target of 307.
It was the innings with 2 different halfs in terms of run-rate. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill openeed the innings and batted steadilly in the start and both reached their half centuries during this course and the team reached 124 runs after 24 overs without losing any wicket. But then the patch came when India lost 4 wickets inside 10 overs and were at 160/4 after 34 overs.
Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer had a good solid partnership of 94 runs from there on and Iyer reached his half-century during this process and he also get few chances as coule of catches of him were dropped.
But Washington Sundar played an amazing innings and his innings made sure that India went on past the score of 300 as he scored 37 in 16 deliveries.
The wicket in the last delivery of the Indian innings has brought the wicket of Shardul Thakur. With this India ends its innings with a score of 306/7.
A Wonderful innings by Shreyas Iyer comes to end. Southee bowls the short delivery which was a slower on and Iyer mistimed it which went straight to the hands of Devon Conway. Iyer out after scoring 80.
India - 300/6 Overs 49.2
Washington Sundar isn playing a Wonderful Cameo, he scored 2 fours and a six in the last three deliveries of the 49th over which was bowled by Matt Henry.
India - 298/5 Overs - 49
India vs New Zealand ODI match Live Score: Iyer finishes 48th with boundary.
With just 2 overs to go, Will Shreyas Iyer reach the 100 run mark?, he is currently batting on 77 runs. Milne bowled the bowl into Shreyas Iyer's pads and he flicked it towards the square leg boundary.
India - 282/5 Overs - 48
Just after scoring a six in the previous over against Tim Southee, Washington Sundar has taken on Adam Milne too. He played a cheeky shot over third man for a six.
India - 277/5 Overs - 47.5
Just after arriving into the crease, Washington Sundar has started to open his arms and play his shorts. He hammered a wide-one over long on. It was into the slot of Sunday.
Runs -268/5 Overs - 47
Milne has finally broken the 94 run stand between Sanju Samson-Shreyas Iyer. With just 5 overs left and 6 wickets in hand, Sanju Samson tried to go big but the ball went sky high and Fin Allen took a billiant diving effort to dismiss the Indian batsman.
Washington Sundar comes to bat.
India - 255/5 Overs - 46
With 6 wickets in hand ,Shreyas Iyer has decided to go big against New Zealand just after reaching his half century. He smashed a SIX off the first delivery of 44th over by Mitchell Santner. Iyer manages to reach the ball as Santner saw him dancing down the track and bowled a bit wid but Shreyas Iyer manages to connect for a SIX.
India -240/4 Overs - 44
Shreyas Iyer reached his 13th half-century and his 3rd in New Zealand in as many games and has also a century to his name in New Zealand. With this half-century, he becomes the second player to score 4 consecutive 50+ scores in New Zealand.
India are looking comfortable to score big at the monent.
India - 226/4 Overs - 43
Shreyas Iyer connects nicely the ball by Tim Southee with the slog and sends it sailing over the ropes
Sanju Samson, who looked rusty at the start of his innings has finally opened his arms and smashed 2 boundaries in the 39th over of the match by Adam Milne.
India - 195/4 Overs - 39
Shreyas OIyer has been dropped for the 2nd time and this time by the bowler himself.
Shreyas Iyer steps away in his trademark style and gives himself room to slash the ball for a SIX. He anticipated the delivery in advance. Iyer looking good.
Runs - 183/4 Overs - 37
Samson gets a thick inside edge past leg stump for four. The ball was delivered at 148kmph speed and Sanju Samson got completely beaten by his sheer pace.
India - 170/4 Overs - 35
After Losing the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav, Suryakumar yadav came into bat and started off his innings with a boundary. But gout out in the 3rd delivery of his innings as he tried to edge the ball towards third man but it went direct to the man standing on first slip.
Another two quick wickets lost by India.
India - 160/4 Overs - 32.5
Rishabh Pant,who was looking rusty throughout his innings played a shot for aboundary in the previous delivery and tried to go for the big shot again but Lockie Ferguson being one of the quickest bowlers banged in short and Pant tried to go for a pull shot but the ball took inside edge into the wickets.
Pant goes after scoring 15 off 23.
India - 156/3
After scoring 124 runs in the first 25 overs, Things looked quite well for the Indian team but they lost quick wickets and in came Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. They have not lost their wickets but have not scored boundary in the last 42 deliveries.
Ohh, this might be going to hurt New Zealand if Shreyas Iyer goes on to score bug, Adam Milne bowled a short delivery which Iyer tried to cut, the ball edgeded towards the keeper but Tom Latham reacted bit early aand dropped.
India - 145/5 Overs - 30.4
After losing two quick wickets, The duo Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are looking good and have started steadily. With Suryakumar yadav and Sanju Samson still to come, Team India will look to set a target of anywhere around 280-300.
India - 141/2 Overs - 28
The delivery was banged in short by Ferguson and Shreyas Iyer flicked it right over the keeper for half-a-dozen
Now that is what Indian team would not have wanted, without adding any run after Shubman Gill's dismissal, skipper Shikhar Dhawan also loses his wicket. He slices the ball straight into the hands of Finn Alenn who was quick to grab the oppotunity in the covers,
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer to take the Indian innings ahead now.
India - 124/0 Overs - 25
Just after scoring a brilliant half century, Shubman Gill gets out to his former Gujarat Giants teammate Lockie Ferguson.
He flicked the ball to perfection towards the square led straight into the hands of Devon Conway.
India - 124/1 Overs - 23.1
Shubman Gill reaches his half century with a single. He is equally supporting his skipper there.
India - 124/0 Overs - 23
Shubman Gill puts on his dancing shoes and smashes the ball for a six. The shot takes him to 47 and his 3rd SIX of the game.
India - 113/0
Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan has scored yet another half-century and he smashed 9 boundaries during his process. No one can stop this guy in ODI format. Looks like Shubman Gill will also reach his half-century soon. Fingers Crossed!
India - 96/0 Overs - 21
Milne to Dhawan, FOUR, Dhawan does not waste any time after the drinks break. He is looking set to reach that three digit milestone.
India - 90/0 Overs - 20
Shikhar Dhawan smashed back to back boundaries against Lockie Ferguson. This will give Indian team much required momentum.
India 68/0 Overs - 15
Mitchell Santner somess in to bowl the 14th over of the match.
Shubman Gill stays leg-side of the ball and opens his bat-face at the last moment to guide it behind backward point for a boundary and the duo completed a half-century partnership.
India - 50/0 Overs - (12.2)
Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill have gave Indian team a great start and at the end of 10 overs, Indian team has scored 42 runs without losing any wicket. They will now look to consolidate this partnership and go big after the Kiwis.
It was a clever shot! Short ball, Shubman Gill arches back and uses the bowler's pace and bounce to his advantage
India - 39/0
Shikhar Dhawan and Shuman Gill look to guide India to a big total and have started to play some shots after a steady start.
India 33-0 Overs - 9
Matt Henry looked all set to finish his third over with just 1 run conceded but Shubman Gill took advantage of the powerplay and smashed the foll delivery for a SIX over bowlers head.
India - 22/0 Overs - 5
Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan have opened the innings with each other 8 times in the ODIs and have shared 3 century stands so far with 192 being their highest partnership which came against Zimbabwe. The Combo has added 586 runs in 8 innings.
While Tim Southee is leading runs at one end, his partner Matt Henry is bowling tight lines and keeping Indian openers on the back-foot. He has conceded 2 runs in his 2 overs so far.
India - 12/0 after 4 overs
Shikhar Dhawan drives the secone delivery of the match straight past the bowler for a boundary to start his innings with a FOUR!
India - 4/0
After the national anthems of both the teams, Shikhar Dhawan and Shuban gill walk to the ground to open the Indian Innins, Tim Southee will bowl the first over for New Zealand.
Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Speaking at the toss, Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan said that he would have liked to bowl as well. Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik will be making their ODI debut.
New Zealand has won the toss and opted to bowl first, to go with four seam options.
India and New Zealand have faced each other 110 times in the ODI fomat in which India won 55 and New Zealand won 49 games.
Sanju Samson was not included in the playing XI throughout the T20I series against New Zealand, it will be interesting to see if he gets a change and even if he gets to play, We will have to see his batting position as Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan are expected to open the innings.