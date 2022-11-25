IND vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights: Kane Williamson and Latham's 221 run stand guide Kiwis towards victory by 7 wickets

India vs New Zealand

After winning the 3 match T20I series against the Kiwis by 1-0, The Indian team will be up against them in 50-over format. Shikhar Dhawan will be seen leading the men in blue whereas Kane Williamson will lead the charge for the Kiwis.

This series will be important for the young Indian cricketers like Umran Malik, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Shubman gill to stamp their name in the ODI format as 50 over ODI World Cup will be played later next year in India. Also, the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma are will be returning to the ODI setup from the series against Bangladesh, so Shikhar Dhawan will also be under a bit of pressureto keep his place in the playing XI in future.

New Zealand on the other hand is also in transition period as the likes of Trent Boult, Ros Taylor and Martin Guptill are no more part of the team so it will be upto young players like Finn Allen, Devon Conway and Glen Phillips to rise to the ocassion and deliver.

The 1st match will be played at EdenPark stadium, Auckland from 6:30 AM IST.

Eden Park, Auckland Pitch report

The pitch at McLean Park is known to be a paradise for batters. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan should enjoy batting on this surface. The bowlers should also get some help as the overcast conditions are expected throughout the match.

Eden Park, Auckland Weather update

According to weather reports, there is a 25% chance of rain interrupting the match. While a couple of showers are predicted in the night, there should be no precipitation in the evening. However, it will be very humid as reports put the humidity levels over 60% in the evening.

Predicted playing XI of India and New Zealand

India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson