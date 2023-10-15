Virat Kohli’s lesser known business partner played for Real Madrid, co-runs London firm worth millions; net worth is...

Virat Kohli, apart from being one of the top cricketers in the world, also co-runs a company in London with a famous football player who used to play for Real Madrid.

Virat Kohli has been gaining praises for his performance in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, and is considered to be one of the top cricketers across the world. What many people don’t know is that Kohli also runs a successful business in London with a Real Madrid football player.

Virat Kohli, who is known for his business acumen and profitable investments, teamed up with footballer Gareth Bale to launch a company on London worth millions, which is one of the lesser known businesses run by the cricketer.

Gareth Bale is a Welsh footballer who has most notably played for Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid. He is considered to be one of the best footballers of his generation, and has often times come forward to praise Virat Kohli as an athlete for his sportsmanship.

Bale is considered to be the greatest British footballer of all time, winning 16 major trophies during his time at Real Madrid, including five Champions Leagues. After praising Kohli for several years, the two decided to join hands for London-based startup Sport Convo.

Sport Convo was the second business venture of Virat Kohli, after backing Goa FC in the Indian Super League. Sport Convo was started by Virat Kohli in London as a social networking tech platform where sports fans can discuss and interact, with several features.

Virat Kohli founded Sport Convo in the early 2010s, and the London-base platform soon took off, attracting the eye of Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate from Real Madrid. Bale decided to make an undisclosed amount into Sport Convo, becoming co-owners with Kohli.

Gareth Bale, a widely successful footballer, is actually richer than Virat Kohli. Bale has a net worth of Rs 1230 crore, while Kohli has a net worth of around Rs 1100 crore.

