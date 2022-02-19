Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant rested as BCCI announce India squad for T20I series vs Sri Lanka

BCCI announced Team India's T20I squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Chairperson of the national selection committee, Chetan Sharma held a virtual press conference to announce the 18-man India squad which will be led by Rohit Sharma.

Speaking at the virtual presser, Sharma confirmed the speculation that Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have indeed been rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Jasprit Bumrah will be the deputy to Rohit Sharma, while Ravindra Jadeja makes his long-awaited comeback from injury, as confirmed by Chetan Sharma.

The Chairperson of the selectors' committee also confirmed that KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah will be groomed as future captains under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

KL Rahul and Washington Sundar will play no part in the entire Sri Lanka tour, while Shardul Thakur has been rested.

Sri Lanka will tour the subcontinent to play a T20I series of three matches, from February 24, which will be followed by two Tests, which will be played from March 4 to 16.

The first T20I will be played in Lucknow, followed by Dharamshala which will host the remaining two matches of the T20I series.

Here is Team India's squad for T20Is against Sri Lanka:

Rohit (C), Ruturaj, Ishan (WK), Surya, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh, Deepak Chahar, Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal, Siraj, Samson (WK), Ravi Jadeja, Chahal, Bishnoi, Kuldeep, Avesh

With inputs from PTI