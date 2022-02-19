IPL 2022 to be held on THESE dates in 6 venues, reports suggest

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season will be held entirely across six venues, owing to the risk of Covid, as per multiple reports. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have zeroed in on six venues, five of which are in Maharashtra, while the Narendra Modi Stadium will host the playoffs and the final.

As per a report filed by Sportstar, the apex cricket board of India have reportedly finalized the venues which will host the forthcoming IPL campaign. With two new franchises set to join the cash-rich league IPL will now become a 74-match affair.

READ| IPL 2022 mega auction: Which team made the most bids, which player drew most bids - Know here

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, IPL had to be hosted in two legs in 2021, the second of which was played after September in UAE. Similar, in 2020, UAE hosted the entire edition, but the good news is that IPL 2022 will be hosted entirely in India.

The 15th season of the cash-rich league will be played from March 27 to May 28, Sourav Ganguly led BCCI will soon make an official announcement regarding the dates and the venues.

Five Stadiums in Maharashtra have been chosen, as per reports, namely: Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, Dr. D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, while the board is also keen to include Jio Stadium in Navi Mumbai as another potential venue.

READ| 'Craze beyond borders': Virat Kohli's poster seen in Pakistan Super League game - See viral pic

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the playoffs and the final. The venues have been strategical to keep flight travel as minimum as possible in these testing times.

The report further states that BCCI is expected to announce a detailed schedule regarding the upcoming IPL campaign by the end of February.