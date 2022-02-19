Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as Test skipper, BCCI announce squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka BCCI confirmed on Saturday. Rohit will take over as skipper in the purest format after Virat Kohli vacated the position following India's series loss to South Africa.

JUST IN: India have named their new permanent Test captain.



Details https://t.co/lgLdDROGyE — ICC (@ICC) February 19, 2022

Earlier, Rohit had taken over from Virat in the T20I and ODI formats as well, and he will be seen leading the Men in Blue for their upcoming home assignment against Sri Lanka. The neighbouring country will tour India for a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by two Tests.

READ| IPL 2022 to be held on THESE dates in 6 venues, reports suggest

The Test series will begin on March 1, and it will be Rohit's first assignment as India's new Test skipper. In recent years, the 34-year-old has been a crucial cog for India in the red-ball format as well, and he was recently promoted to vice-captain after Ajinkya Rahane's poor form.

Rohit however, picked up a hamstring injury ahead of India's test series against South Africa, but he will be seen leading India when Sri Lanka come to tour the subcontinent.

On Saturday, Chetan Sharma, Chairperson of the national selection committee held a virtual press conference to announce India's squad for both the series against Sri Lanka.

READ| IND vs WI 3rd T20I preview: Will Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad get a chance or India to continue with winning formula?

There have been some big changes in the Test squad, as Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara both have been dropped, while Ravindra Jadeja makes his much-awaited comeback.

India's Test squad for SL series:

Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ashwin (fitness), Ravi Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep, Bumrah (VC), Shami, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Sourabh Kumar