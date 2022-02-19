Search icon
Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as Test skipper, BCCI announce squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Rohit Sharma has officially been named as Team India's new Test skipper as BCCI announced the squad for the upcoming Tests versus Sri Lanka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka BCCI confirmed on Saturday. Rohit will take over as skipper in the purest format after Virat Kohli vacated the position following India's series loss to South Africa.

Earlier, Rohit had taken over from Virat in the T20I and ODI formats as well, and he will be seen leading the Men in Blue for their upcoming home assignment against Sri Lanka. The neighbouring country will tour India for a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by two Tests. 

The Test series will begin on March 1, and it will be Rohit's first assignment as India's new Test skipper. In recent years, the 34-year-old has been a crucial cog for India in the red-ball format as well, and he was recently promoted to vice-captain after Ajinkya Rahane's poor form. 

Rohit however, picked up a hamstring injury ahead of India's test series against South Africa, but he will be seen leading India when Sri Lanka come to tour the subcontinent. 

On Saturday, Chetan Sharma, Chairperson of the national selection committee held a virtual press conference to announce India's squad for both the series against Sri Lanka. 

There have been some big changes in the Test squad, as Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara both have been dropped, while Ravindra Jadeja makes his much-awaited comeback. 

India's Test squad for SL series:

Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ashwin (fitness), Ravi Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep, Bumrah (VC), Shami, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Sourabh Kumar

 

