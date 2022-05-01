Virat Kohli pens heartfelt note on Anushka Sharma's birthday, her 'cheesy' comment wins the internet

Virat Kohli penned an adorable note on Anushka Sharma's birthday

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are known for showing their affection for each even in public, they never shy away from showcasing their fondness for each other. On Anushka Sharma's birthday, Virat penned a heartfelt note for his wife and her 'cheesy' reply in winning the internet now.

Virat took to social media and posted two pictures with Anushka while thanking God that Anushka came into his life.

"Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around," wrote Virat.

Anushka meanwhile commented, "Stole my words and my heart (CHEEESSSSYYYYY)"

