Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Virat Kohli pens heartfelt note on Anushka Sharma's birthday, her 'cheesy' comment wins the internet

Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note for his wife Anushka Sharma on her birthday and the actress' comment will surely melt your heart.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 01, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

Virat Kohli pens heartfelt note on Anushka Sharma's birthday, her 'cheesy' comment wins the internet
Virat Kohli penned an adorable note on Anushka Sharma's birthday

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are known for showing their affection for each even in public, they never shy away from showcasing their fondness for each other. On Anushka Sharma's birthday, Virat penned a heartfelt note for his wife and her 'cheesy' reply in winning the internet now. 

Virat took to social media and posted two pictures with Anushka while thanking God that Anushka came into his life. 

"Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around," wrote Virat. 

READ| IPL 2022: Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli after he scores fifty, watch viral video

Anushka meanwhile commented, "Stole my words and my heart (CHEEESSSSYYYYY)"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

More to follow...

 

 

 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.