Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: From NH10 to Pari, five unconventional movie choices of the actress

Anushka Sharma celebrates her 34th birthday on Sunday, May 1. As the actress, who is set to make her acting come back with the sports biopic Chakda 'Xpress portraying one of the finest Indian female cricketers Jhulan Goswami, we take a look back at five unusual film choices by the actress who has always dared to explore challenging roles. (All images: File photos)