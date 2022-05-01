Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: From NH10 to Pari, five unconventional movie choices of the actress

As Anushka Sharma turns 34, here's a look at five unconventional choices made by the actress in Bollywood.
Anushka Sharma celebrates her 34th birthday on Sunday, May 1. As the actress, who is set to make her acting come back with the sports biopic Chakda 'Xpress portraying one of the finest Indian female cricketers Jhulan Goswami, we take a look back at five unusual film choices by the actress who has always dared to explore challenging roles. (All images: File photos)
1. Anushka Sharma as Meera in NH10
Based on honour killing, Anushka Sharma portrayed a fierce, independent lady named Meera who goes all out in this actioner against the violent criminals to avenge her husband's death. The film was also the first project produced by the actress under her banner Clean Slate Filmz which she owned with her brother Karnesh Ssharma.
2. Anushka Sharma as Rosie Noronha in Bombay Velvet
Though Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet bombed at the box office, the film features superlative performances from its leading cast of Ranbir Kapoor as a goon Johnny Balraj and Anushka Sharma as a jazz singer Rosie Noronha. The movie's breathtaking soundtrack, mostly picturised on the beautiful actress, is simply unforgettable.
3. Anushka Sharma as Shashi in Phillauri
In her second production, Anushka Sharma played a spirit named Shashi who awakens after almost a hundred years to find out the reason behind the death of her love, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh. The film didn't perform well at the box office, however, Anushka's performance was one of the highlights of the film.
4. Anushka Sharma as Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder in Zero
Starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan might have been dubbed as a safe choice, but when King Khan himself is playing a dwarf and the leading lady portrays a female scientist with cerebral palsy on screen, it is nothing conventional as per Bollywood standards. Anushka Sharma simply nailed her part in Aanand L. Rai's directorial.
5. Anushka Sharma as Rukhsana in Pari
In the supernatural horror film Pari, Anushka Sharma delivered a frightening performance. Directed by Prosit Roy in his debut, it was the third project produced by the actress and earned her rave reviews for her portrayal of a witch named Rukhsana who can still give jump scares to anyone watching the film even today.