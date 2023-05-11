Search icon
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli heaps praise on Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal for smashing fastest fifty in IPL history

Kohli's words of admiration for Jaiswal's performance highlight the incredible talent and skill that exists within the IPL.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 11:51 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Virat Kohli, the star player of Royal Challengers Bangalore, recently praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for his incredible performance in the Indian Premier League. Jaiswal, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, made history by scoring the fastest half-century in the IPL. 

During a match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Jaiswal started off strong by hitting 26 runs in the first over against Nitish Rana. He continued his impressive performance by scoring the remaining 24 runs in just seven balls, achieving this remarkable milestone. Jaiswal's half-century was a result of his seven fours and three sixes, showcasing his exceptional batting skills. 

Celebrating this knock, Virat Kohli posted, " Wow this is some of the best batting I've seen in a while. What a talent @yashasvijaiswal28."

Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal's impressive four-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to a modest total of 149/8 in their IPL 2023 match on Thursday. After being asked to bat first, KKR's openers Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz failed to capitalize on their starts and were dismissed by the experienced left-arm pacer Trent Boult. Venkatesh Iyer was the top scorer for KKR with a well-played 57 off 42 balls, while skipper Nitish Rana also got out after getting a start. 

However, it was the in-form leg-spinner Chahal who stole the show with his excellent figures of 4/25, continuing his fine run of form.

