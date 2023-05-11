Search icon
KKR vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes fastest fifty in IPL history

Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR smashed 26 runs off Nitish Rana's first over and went on to score the fastest 50 in IPL history.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 10:01 PM IST

KKR vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes fastest fifty in IPL history
Image Source: Twitter @IPL

The second innings of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals began with a bang, as Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR smashed 26 runs off Nitish Rana's first over and went on to score the fastest 50 in IPL history. With a total of 150 on the board, the KKR captain decided to switch up the bowling for the Rajasthan innings.

He brought himself on, but was met with a massive six over long-on from Jaiswal on the first ball. The next ball saw Jaiswal go low and slog Rana for another six over backward square leg. The following two balls of the over resulted in two consecutive boundaries, before Jaiswal took a double on the fifth delivery. To finish off the over, Jaiswal hit another crackling cut shot, piling up an impressive 26 runs for the over.

Jaiswal's stunning form continued as he went on to score an additional 24 runs in the next seven balls, reaching a historic milestone. His knock included seven fours and three sixes, leaving the crowd in awe of his talent and skill.

More to follow...

