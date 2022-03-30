Virat Kohli's brand valuation slumps, MS Dhoni's goes up - Check their whopping figures here

Virat Kohli may be one of the most marketable faces in India, but the fact that he no longer captains team India, has seen Kohli's brand value plummet as per reports. At the same time, former India skipper MS Dhoni's brand valuation continues to soar.

As per a report from the Times of India, Kohli, who announced his decision to step down as T20I captain of the Indian team last year, has seen a drop of $52 million in his brand valuation.

The 33-year-old had first announced his decision to step aside as the T20I skipper in September last year followed by his decision to relinquish RCB's captaincy, and later ODI captaincy was also taken away from him by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The final nail in the coffin was when Kohli announced his decision to give away the captaincy of the Test team earlier in 2022, and the fact that he is no longer the leading face of Indian cricket has seen his brand value take a substantial dip.

While Faf du Plessis replaced Kohli as the RCB skipper, Rohit Sharma took over as India's captain across formats.

As per reports, Kohli's brand valuation has taken a hit of $52 million. In 2020, when Kohli was at the peak of his powers, he was valued at around $238 million, while the figure has plummeted to $186 million for the year 2021.

Despite the dip, the 33-year-old continues to remain at the top of the endorsement lists. He remains the most-marketable celebrity face for the fifth year in a row.

The report further revealed that MS Dhoni's valuation has increased within the same time period. The 40-year-old is now valued at $61 million. Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fourth IPL title last year, but opted to step down as the skipper of the franchise, just two days before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season began earlier in March.

While they may not captain their respective franchises, both Kohli and Dhoni proved their values for their teams in the opening games of their respective sides in IPL 2022. Dhoni scored a brilliant fifty vs KKR, while Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 41 vs PBKS.