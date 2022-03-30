KKR vs RCB: David Willey takes a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Nitish Rana - WATCH video

What a brilliant start to the KKR vs RCB match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders have produced some brilliant encounters down the years, and judging by the early signs, the match on Wednesday should be another classic.

RCB bowler David Willey showed excellent determination and athleticism as he helped dismiss KKR's Nitish Rana who was batting at 10, thereby reducing the Faf du Plessis-led side to 46/4 at one point in time.

Having lost their opening game against Punjab Kings, the onus was on RCB's bowlers, and it seems that they have indeed revived themselves.

The toss played a crucial role once again, RCB won the toss and skipper Du Plessis chose to bowl first. Having won their opening game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), KKR might have known that batting first would be a tricky proposition.

It would take RCB just under nine overs to reduce the RCB side down to half, with five batsmen going back to the dugout. David Willey produced one of the best moments of the game as he ran back and took a great catch off Akash Deep's delivery, who dismissed Rana to pick up his second wicket of the day.



Talking about the match, RCB seem to be steamrolling over KKR as they had already sent half of the KKR batting back to the pavilion in under nine overs. At the time of writing, KKR were languishing at 67/6, with Wanindu Hasaranga having picked up three wickets in just two overs.

Akash Deep also picked up a couple of wickets, to give RCB a glimmer of hope for putting their first points on the board. However, with Andre Russell still to bat, the game is far from over!