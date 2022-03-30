IPL 2022: Twitter explodes after Shreyas Iyer's KKR suffers batting collapse, netizens post hilarious memes

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) found themselves under immense pressure as they geared up to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday. However, KKR vs RCB turned out to be a much more one-sided game than any of the cricket fans would've predicted.

Faf du Plessis led RCB for the first time in their tournament opener against Punjab Kings (PBKS), however, despite putting a big total of 206 runs, the Bengaluru-based franchise couldn't defend that total and were subsequently defeated by PBKS.

KKR by stark contrast dominated their opening game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and romped their way to a win. The pre-match head to head record also didn't make for pretty reading for Virat Kohli and Co however, the RCB bowlers absolutely decimated the KKR batsmen.

Having won the toss, skipper Faf du Plessis chose to bat first, and his bowlers duly responded by ripping apart the KKR batting lineup.

By the end of the powerplay, KKR were 44/3, and since then, they lost wickets at continuous intervals. At the time of writing, KKR were struggling at 101-9, with 14.3 overs gone.

Netizens meanwhile duly enjoyed the match as they posted various hilarious memes after KKR suffered a batting meltdown.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the KKR vs RCB match:

Many ardent cricket fans had questioned RCB's bowlers ahead of the crucial fixture against KKR but the Bengaluru-based franchise duly responded by delivering a brilliant bowling performance.

Talking about the match, KKR folded for just 128 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga had a brilliant outing as he picked up 4 wickets in his spell and gave away just 20 runs, with Akash Deep registering 3 scalps and Mohammed Siraj also chipping in with two dismissals.