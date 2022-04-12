Video of Hardik Pandya abusing teammate Mohammed Shami goes VIRAL, netizens say, 'brother of Krunal'

After back-to-back victories, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 debutants, Gujarat Titans (GT) faced their first defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While the Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya may have scored his first 50 of the IPL 2022, however, he could not defend that total.

While they lost the game, the captain was also seen losing his cool multiple times which has caused fans to speak about it on social media. The all-rounder was seen abusing his teammates Sai Sudarshan and Mohammed Shami for their mistakes on the field. The 28-year-old was denied a DRS call which could have ended SRH captain Kane Williamson's innings and was on later occasions seen fuming at his teammates.

While some believe that Pandya's slow batting could be one of the major causes for the loss, some even think the all-rounder should not be in contention to become Team India captain.

Some fans even compared Hardik to his elder brother Krunal Pandya as the latter had got into a fight with his Baroda teammate Deepak Hooda. Currently, the two have patched things up after joining Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Who made this clown pandya the captain? The lacks the maturity to be a leader. He is forever stuck in his teenage YOLO phase. Being a star cricketer does not make you leader April 11, 2022

Can’t believe Hardik Pandya just insulted senior player and an Indian legend Mohd. Shami for not taking the risky catch and preferred to save the boundary. Hardik’s temper tantrums during tight situations have been outright cringe. #GTvsSRH #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/yAyMmFkRwS — glowred (@glowred) April 11, 2022

After the loss, Gujarat's side moved to the fifth spot, while SRH continue to sit in the eighth position. While GT has three wins and a loss to their name, the Orange Army has two wins and as many losses.