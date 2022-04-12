Search icon
Video of Hardik Pandya abusing teammate Mohammed Shami goes VIRAL, netizens say, 'brother of Krunal'

Many fans think the all-rounder should not be in contention to become Team India captain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 12, 2022, 03:46 PM IST

After back-to-back victories, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 debutants, Gujarat Titans (GT) faced their first defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While the Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya may have scored his first 50 of the IPL 2022, however, he could not defend that total. 

While they lost the game, the captain was also seen losing his cool multiple times which has caused fans to speak about it on social media. The all-rounder was seen abusing his teammates Sai Sudarshan and Mohammed Shami for their mistakes on the field. The 28-year-old was denied a DRS call which could have ended SRH captain Kane Williamson's innings and was on later occasions seen fuming at his teammates.

IPL 2022: Abhinav Manohar survives three dropped chances to score 35, says 'stars were in right place'

While some believe that Pandya's slow batting could be one of the major causes for the loss, some even think the all-rounder should not be in contention to become Team India captain.

Some fans even compared Hardik to his elder brother Krunal Pandya as the latter had got into a fight with his Baroda teammate Deepak Hooda. Currently, the two have patched things up after joining Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

After the loss, Gujarat's side moved to the fifth spot, while SRH continue to sit in the eighth position. While GT has three wins and a loss to their name, the Orange Army has two wins and as many losses.

