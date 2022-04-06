From Dinesh Karthik to Shikhar Dhawan - IPL 2022 stars who overcome failed marriage

A look at stars who are performing their roles well for their respective franchises and have left the bad memories of personal life way behind.
Surely people love the glam, money and fame cricketers enjoy and even dream of being in that position. However, no one sees the hard work and dedication these players put in to reach the stage they are at.
In fact, it is not necessary that everything is rosy on their end and the personal lives that which fans are all so interested in is not a smooth sailing boat.
There have been many cricketers in India who did not pay attention to the word divorce and moved on from their personal baggage and continued to shine on their professional front.
Talking about the current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, these stars are performing their designated roles well for their respective franchises and have left the bad memories of personal life way behind.
1. Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji - Punjab Kings (PBKS)
India's left-handed batsman and Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Shikhar Dhawan was married Ayesha Mukherjee (now Aesha Mukerji according to her Instagram) in 2012.
While the lady is of Bengali origin, she hails from Melbourne, Australia. She had divorced before marrying Dhawan and was a mother of two daughters.
Post their marriage, the Indian cricketer and Aesha both had a son Zoravar. However, recently, Dhawan's now ex-wife had informed all about her separation from the Indian cricketer on Instagram.
2. Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan - Gujarat Titans (GT)
Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan is one couple that has been in the news and made headlines in the past couple of years. In 2002, she had married Sheikh Saifuddin, a native general shop owner, but after 8 years, Haseen Jahaan divorced from her first husband.
She later married Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami in 2014 in Moradabad and it was since 2018 that she has been the headline for media. From accusing Shami of match-fixing, adultery and domestic violence to sharing screenshots of Shami's conversations as well as telephone recordings, the couple had always been in the news.
She also alleged that Shami had relations with women from Bengaluru, Pune, Indore, Nagpur and claimed that the pacer went to meet a woman in Dubai after the South Africa tour.
While the two are not yet divorced, Shami made sure to let all this affect him and has since bounced back making it back to the Indian team fitter in all forms of cricket.
3. Dinesh Karthik's first wife Nikita Vanjara - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Dinesh Karthik's story involves love, heartbreak, betrayal and falling in love again. The wicketkeeper-batter was first married to Nikita Vanjara in 2007.
However, five years into the marriage, Nikita fell in love with Karthik's once good friend and Tamil Nadu teammate Murali Vijay. In 2012, Tamil Nadu was playing against Karnataka when Karthik came to know about his wife's affair and the incident forced Karthik to divorce Nikita.
Despite the sad turn of events, Dinesh Karthik found love again after he met Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal in 2015. They both fell in love and started dating each other and in August 2015, both tied the knot.
Now the couple is blessed with twin boys named Kabir and Zian.