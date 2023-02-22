UP Warriorz name Australian star as captain ahead of inaugural WPL

File Photo

UP Warriorz, one of the two new franchises in the Indian cricket circuit for the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL), pulled off a surprise by appointing an overseas captain instead of the Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma. Sharma, a local girl from Agra, was widely expected to lead the side. However, the Warriorz have chosen star Australian opener and wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy as their captain for the WPL 2023, much to the surprise of many.

Healy, who was one of the steals of the WPL auction, was snared by the Warriorz for a mere INR 70 Lakh and was a surprising choice as captain for many, as even though she is Meg Lannings deputy in the national side following Rachael Haynes' retirement, she doesn't have much leadership experience in recent years.

However, Healy led Australia to a 4-1 victory against India in the five-match series in December, which could have tipped the scales in her favour over Deepti and her compatriot Tahlia McGrath, who recently captained the Adelaide Strikers to their maiden Women's Big Bash League title.

Speaking on her appointment in a UP Warriorz statement, Healy said, "The WPL is a tournament we have all been keenly waiting on, and the UP Warriorz have a fantastic squad, waiting to making a splash once things get going. We have a good mix of experience and youth along with ability and look forward to putting on a show for our fans. We are here to win and be ruthless in our brand of cricket."

"Alyssa is a giant of the game and has an immense amount of experience at the highest level, and also has the winning habit which we want in our team. We hope that the UP Warriorz can make significant strides in this important journey under the leadership of Alyssa Healy, and go on to be a source of joy and inspiration for the women of UP," Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director of Capri Global said on the appointment of Haley as the captain of UP Warriorz.

The news, however, broke the fans' hearts. While some believed it to be a wise decision, considering Healy's experience playing in high-stakes games and her ability to thrive under pressure, many were hoping that the trio of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Deepti Sharma would lead their respective franchises. Mandhana has already been named the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but the other two have yet to be given the same opportunity.

The WPL is set to take place in Mumbai from March 4th to 26th. A total of 22 exhilarating matches will be held at the iconic Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, providing a thrilling spectacle for cricket fans around the world.

The UP Warriorz will launch their season against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium on March 5th.

UP Warriorz squad

Alyssa Healy (Captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav and Simran Shaikh.

