IND vs IRE: Umran Malik picks first international wicket courtesy substitute Yuzvendra Chahal

The ball went high and was taken by Yuzvendra Chahal who came to the field as a substitute.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 12:20 AM IST

Umran Malik

After his debut game did not go as planned to the rain and him getting only an over to bowl, pacer Umran Malik made sure he picks up his first International wicket against Ireland in the 2nd T20I in Dublin.

The 14th over saw Malik bowl and two singles were taken from the first 2 balls. The next ball was wide. But on the fourth ball, he got the wicket of Lorcan Tucker. The ball went high and was taken by Yuzvendra Chahal who came to the field as a substitute. First wicket for the youngster in India colours. 

Earlier in the clash, opting to bat first, India went on to post 227 for seven in the second and final T20I on Tuesday. Deepak Hooda top-scored with a 104 while Sanju Samson also contributed 77 which helped take India to the huge total. 

For Ireland, Mark Adair took three wickets while Craig Young and Josh Little got two apiece.

