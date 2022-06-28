IND vs IRE: Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel and Harshal Patel all depart for ducks against Ireland

Dinesh Karthik

Surely Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda did all the heavy-lifting, but the lower order batters could not do much as three key batsmen had departed for ducks against Ireland in the 2nd T20I in Dublin. In fact, the Men in Blue lost six wickets in the last four overs. Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel and Harshal Patel - who had come in to bat later on - all departed for a duck.

After the wicket of Deepak Hooda, who scored 104 of 57 balls, Dinesh Karthik came in to bat. He faced just a ball and he feathered a thin edge to wicketkeeper Tucker as he tried to run it down. He knew it was a wicket as he walked away even as the umpire stayed stoic when Craig Young appealed.

Soon after Axar Patel came out to bat and the length ball hit on the pads, flicked in the air and Dockrell took the catch with safe hands. It was two in two for Young and he ended his overs well.

Later, Harshal Patel, who came to the crease was seen getting bowled for a golden duck. It was an off-pace length ball on the middle, back of the hand and the Indian batter shuffled across to lap. He, however, missed it and the ball rattled the middle-stump out.

Talking about the clash, Sanju Samson and Hooda put on India's best-ever T20I stand - of 176 and totally demoralised the hosts.

Highest T20I totals in Ireland:

252/3 Sco v Net Dublin 2019

227/7 Ind v Ire Dublin 2022 *

213/4 Ind v Ire Dublin 2018

208/5 Ind v Ire Dublin 2018