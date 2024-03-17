Twitter
Cricket

'Try and keep your ground...': Ishan Kishan expresses frustration over water bottle mess in message to fans

The Mumbai Indians squad has gathered at their training camp in Mumbai to kick off their preparations for the highly anticipated IPL season.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 09:58 PM IST

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan took the opportunity to address his teammates and fans ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

The Mumbai Indians squad has gathered at their training camp in Mumbai to kick off their preparations for the highly anticipated IPL season. Key players such as captain Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, and others have joined the team and are already hard at work in the nets.

In a video posted on Mumbai Indians' Instagram account, Ishan Kishan urged his fellow cricketers and fans to refrain from littering and to keep the training ground clean. He emphasized the importance of these small actions in making a big impact on their lives.

"I would just say that everybody comes for the practice but people should not throw water bottles everywhere. Try and keep your ground clean. Just small things and you will improve everything. These small changes are very important,” Ishan Kishan said in a video.

Ishan garnered significant media attention due to his controversial choice to opt out of national team selection and skip domestic cricketing commitments. His decision to forgo playing in the Ranji Trophy for his home state of Jharkhand was met with criticism from both fans and officials at the BCCI.

In a surprising turn of events last year, the Mumbai Indians made it to the Playoffs, only to be defeated by a stellar performance from Shubman Gill of the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, ultimately leading to their loss against the Rohit Sharma-led MI.

Under Rohit's guidance, the Mumbai Indians have solidified their reputation as IPL powerhouses, securing five title victories in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

