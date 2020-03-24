Top sports news: BCCI cancels conference call with IPL franchise owners, Ganguly shares lockdown pics of Kolkata & more

In Tuesday's top Sports News (March 24, 2020), we have BCCI calling off the scheduled conference call with the IPL franchises to speak on the tournament's possible future.

Earlier in this month, BCCI decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter and shared a couple of photographs and said that he could never imagine seeing Kolkata come to a standstill amid coronavirus outbreak.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. Conference call between BCCI, franchise owners to discuss IPL 2020's fate called-off: Report

The scheduled conference call between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises has been called off on Tuesday (March 24).

2. PIC: Hardik Pandya gives brother Krunal Pandya bizarre 'zero calorie' gift on his birthday amid coronavirus outbreak

Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated his brother's birthday in a very different style, who turned 29 years old on Tuesday.

3. Coronavirus Outbreak: New Zealand athletes voice in support of postponing Tokyo Olympic

New Zealand's Olympic and Paralympic Athletes have voiced their support towards postponing the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the globe.

4. 'This will change soon for better': Sourav Ganguly shares photos of deserted Kolkata due to lockdown amid COVID-19 fear

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has expressed his thoughts on Tuesday (March 24) after seeing his home town, Kolkata, under complete lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak across India.

5. 'I have told him a few things': Wriddhiman Saha opens up about his relationship with Rishabh Pant

Ever since MS Dhoni's exclusion happened from the national side, Team India have failed to find a proper replacement for him in the past year or so. While the fans and critics have called for Saha's inclusion in the playing 11 ahead of Pant on multiple occasions but Wriddhiman has finally spoken on the relationship he shares with Rishabh.