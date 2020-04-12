'They are making sure that we are safe': Virender Sehwag hails 'corona warriors', urges people to stay indoors

Urging fans to stay indoors and safe, former India batsman Virender Sehwag on Sunday shared a gratitude message to corona warriors.

"We are not able to get out of our homes, we are not able to go for morning walks, we are not able to go to shopping malls, if you think these are hardships, then I have to say you have not seen real hardships in life, the doctor, nurses, police are not worrying for their lives and they are making sure that we are safe. They have put their lives at risk. I would just like to tell you to stay safe and abide by whatever the state and central government has asked you to do," Sehwag said in a video post on Twitter.

Gratitude to all the Corona Warriors who have committed at offering themselves completely for the well being of others. Please follow the directives from the state and central government sincerely and we shall overcome this soon. #StaySafe #SambhalJaao pic.twitter.com/Jmff7K1rl3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2020

As the COVID-19 in India, the country is under the grasp of the pandemic, with 34 deaths and 909 new positive cases in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday reached 8356, including 716 cured and discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.