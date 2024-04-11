'These guys can't stay alone': Virat Kohli names 'Sita-Gita' of Indian cricket team - Watch

Young Indian cricket stars Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have forged a strong bond both on and off the field. Their camaraderie is evident to all who witness it, and it is clear that their friendship needs no introduction. As the wicketkeeper-batsman and the dynamic opener, Kishan and Gill enjoy each other's company, particularly during the extended tours that come with being part of Team India. Both players have been integral members of the Indian squad across various formats for the past few years.

Recently, star batsman Virat Kohli spoke about the special bond between Gill and Kishan, likening them to identical twins. It is clear that their friendship and mutual respect for each other's talents have only strengthened over time.

Kohli stated that it is challenging to distinguish between the two, as they both appreciate each other's company during various activities, such as dinner time or team discussions.

"Bahut funny hain, Sita aur Geeta (Ishan and Shubman). I have no clue what's going on either. Can't say much but these guy can't stay alone during tours. If we got out for food, they will come together. During discussions as well, they are always together. I haven't seen them alone. They are great friends," Kohli said at an event.

Virat Kohli talking about Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill friendship pic.twitter.com/GEZMl1AWmx — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 11, 2024

Both Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are currently showcasing their talents in the ongoing season of IPL 2024.

Gill has taken on the role of captain for Gujarat Titans after Hardik Pandya's departure, while Kishan is contributing as a wicketkeeper-batsman for Mumbai Indians.

Gill demonstrated exceptional leadership on Wednesday by scoring 72 runs, leading GT to victory over Rajasthan Royals, who suffered their first defeat of IPL 2024.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has been dominating the scoring charts in IPL 2024, already achieving a century. Representing RCB, Kohli has amassed an impressive 319 runs in just 6 matches, boasting an average of 79.75.

