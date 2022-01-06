'The world is suffering, get vaccinated': Rafael Nadal schools Novak Djokovic amid Australian open row

20-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal schooled his fellow tennis star, Novak Djokovic after the latter was denied entry into Australia following confusion regarding his vaccination status.

Djokovic was due to participate in the Australian open, and as per the rules of the competition, every participant had to furnish their double vaccination certificate, however, Djokovic claimed earlier this week that he had 'medical exemption' to participate in the tournament.

Later, the Serbian star was denied entry in Australia, as the concerned authorities cancelled his visa, and subsequently, Australian PM Scott Morrison tweeted that 'rules' had to be followed by everyone.

With COVID-19 spreading at an alarming rate once again, the issue has quickly become a big controversy, with Rafael Nadal also providing his take on the whole fiasco. Nadal said that it'd be better if Djokovic got himself vaccinated, as the 'world is suffering from the pandemic.'

The Spaniard, addressing a press conference said, "From my point of view, that's the only thing that I can say is I believe in what the people who knows about medicine says, and if the people says that we need to get vaccinated, we need to get the vaccine. That's my point of view(sic)."

"I went through the COVID. I have been vaccinated twice. If you do this, you don't have any problem to play here. That's the only clear thing," stated Nadal.

He further added that the world has been suffering enough, and it's high time people start following the rules.

"The only for me clear thing is if you are vaccinated, you can play in the Australian Open and everywhere, and the world in my opinion have been suffering enough to not follow the rules," said the Spanish star.

The Australian Open is scheduled to be played between Jan 17 to Jan 30. Djokovic, a 10 time champion of the Australian Open, was hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam, however, with the situation regarding his medical status, it remains to be seen whether he will get to participate in the tournament or not.