Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid leaves for home after falling ill, spotted on Bengaluru-bound flight

Former Indian cricket team captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid departed for Bengaluru early on Friday morning, while the rest of the Indian cricket team and support staff members departed for Thiruvananthapuram later in the day for the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka.

Dravid took an early morning flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru due to health concerns. Reports suggest that he had complained of pressure issues during the second ODI on Thursday and was subsequently examined by doctors of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

However, Rahul Dravid is healthy and likely to rejoin the group ahead of the third and final ODI on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram. His fans were delighted to spot him on the aircraft, wearing a stylish grey hoodie and blue t-shirt, and donning a face mask for safety. Dravid's return is sure to be a major boost for the team as they look to secure a series victory.

India have been in stellar form in the Sri Lanka series thus far. After clinching the T20Is 2-1, the hosts have taken an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian side registered a commanding 67-run victory in the series opener in Guwahati, thanks to some remarkable batting performances from Rohit, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli.

In the second ODI in Kolkata, it was the Indian bowlers who took center stage. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who replaced leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal due to a niggle, decimated the Sri Lankan batting unit by taking three crucial wickets, including that of captain Dasun Shanka, on his return to 50-over cricket.

Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, and Mohammed Siraj were all instrumental in bowling Sri Lanka out for 215 on a docile batting track. Their combined efforts ensured India's victory in a match that was otherwise evenly matched.

