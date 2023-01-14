Under-19 Women's T20 WC Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India-W vs South Africa-W Match 3 in Benoni

IND-W vs RSA-W U-19 Women's T20 WC 2023

The hosts, South Africa, will kick off their U19 Women's T20 World Cup campaign against India in the third match on January 14th at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

This is the inaugural edition of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup, and South Africa will be looking to take their game to the next level after the warm-up matches. The team is led by Oluhle Siyo, and they will be eager to make a strong start to the tournament.

Skipper Oluhle Siyo and Simone Laurens looked to be in top form during the warm-up matches. Karaba Meso outshone the other batters against Australia, delivering a stellar performance.

On the other hand, the U19 Indian women's side looks strong and is led by the experienced Shafali Varma. Shafali Varma and Richa Ghosh both boast a wealth of international experience, which will undoubtedly prove invaluable in this ICC tournament. With their combined knowledge and skill, the team is sure to make a strong showing in the competition.

The Indian bowling unit put on a stellar performance in the warm-up matches, restricting Australia to 79 runs while they were chasing a target of 98. Indian skipper Shafali Verma was particularly impressive, snagging 3 wickets for just 8 runs in her 4 overs. Her performance was a testament to the strength of the Indian bowling unit, and a sign of things to come in the upcoming matches.

Match Details

Match: IND-W U19 vs RSA-W U19

Date and Time: 5:15 pm IST, January 14, 2023

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Dream11 Prediction – IND-W vs RSA-W

Keepers – Simone Lourens, Richa Ghosh

Batters – Hrishita Basu (VC), Shafali Verma (C), Anica Swart, Miane Smit

All-rounders – Yashasri, Diara Ramlakan

Bowlers – Najla Noushad, Kayla Reyneke, Monalisa Legodi

IND-W vs RSA-W My Dream11 team

Richa Ghosh, Soumya Tiwari, Trisha Gongadi, Oluhle Seo, Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Shafali Verma, Sonia Mendhiya, Ayanda Hlubi, Archana Devi, Sonam Yadav, Seshnie Naidu

READ| Glenn Philips' fifty propels New Zealand to 2 wicket win over Pakistan, clinch ODI series 2-1