'Andre Russell carrying this team': Fans react after all-rounder slams 49 runs, takes 3 wickets for KKR against SRH

While Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) saw their batting line-up collapse against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MCA Stadium in Pune, one man who stood up to the occasion was all-rounder Andre Russell. He helped his side win the game by 54 runs.

The West Indies player, who was retained by KKR, has on many events proved to be the vital cog of the Kolkata franchise setup. Against SRH, 'Russell Muscle' went on to smash 49 not out off 28 balls. He got the support of wicketkeeper Sam Billings (34 off 29) to take the total to 177 runs.

Not just that, when he came into bowl, he drew first blood and dismissed SRH skipper Kane Williamson for nine runs. He also sent back Washington Sundar (4 off 9) and Marco Jansen (1 off 2) towards the end. He took three wickets in his four overs and gave away 22 runs

Netizens, in fact, believe that KKR was riding solely on the shoulders of Andre Russell.

Andre Russell carrying this team — Mann (@___mann2705) May 14, 2022

Another big win for KKR batting first.



Won by 52 runs against MI

Won by 55 runs against SRH



Andre Russell 49* (28) and 3/22 (4)#KKRvSRH #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/oBsoDSbd1R — Abhijeet (@TheYorkerBall) May 14, 2022

Andre Russell once again doing it for KKR. What a star he is.... Congratulations @KKRiders — Mosarraf Hossain IYC (@Mosarra30650416) May 14, 2022

KKR beat SRH by 54 runs. What a win for KKR, huge win for KKR. Andre Russell is the Star of this match for KKR. What an all-round performance by him. #IPL2022 #KKRvSRH May 14, 2022

Earlier, for SRH, Umran Malik took three wickets while Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan took one each at the MCA stadium in Pune.

Talking about their batting, opener Abhishek Sharma (43 off 28) was the highest scorer for the side, followed by Aiden Markram (32 off 25) and Shashank Singh (11 off 12).