T20I captain Hardik Pandya, brother Krunal celebrate New Year’s Eve with Home Minister Amit Shah; see pics

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya with Home Minister Amit Shah

Celebrating the end of 2022 with finesse, T20 International skipper Hardik Pandya and his brother, Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya celebrated their New Year’s Eve with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the BJP leader’s official residence.

Ringing in the New Year 2023 with one of the top political leaders in India, T20I captain Hardik Pandya decided to make a visit to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s official residence on the evening of December 31, just ahead of the Sri Lanka series

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was accompanied by his brother Krunal Pandya. He took to social media to post his picture with his brother Krunal meeting the Home Minister. "Thank you for inviting us to spend invaluable time with you Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. It was an honour and privilege to meet you," tweeted Hardik Pandya.

The 29-year-old Hardik will lead the Indian team for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Hardik was named the captain of the T20I team and was promoted as vice-captain in ODIs against Sri Lanka which will be played in the second week of January.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the ODIs.Hardik had an amazing 2022 where he led Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 title in their very first season.

India’s T20I squad vs Sri Lanka - Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

The Sri Lanka series is set to commence from Janauary 3, and a lot of big names from the Indian cricket team, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were not picked for the team.

(With ANI inputs)

