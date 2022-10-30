Search icon
T20 World Cup 2022: How India's loss to South Africa impacts Group B, India-Pakistan's chances to reach semis

Team India's loss to South Africa has not derailed the T20 World Cup semifinal hopes for Rohit Sharma and Co, but Pakistan suffered a huge blow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 08:41 PM IST

Team India's loss to South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday has not derailed their semifinal hopes for Rohit Sharma and Co, but Pakistan suffered a huge blow. The Green Army's hopes of finishing second in Group B depended on India finishing top, but as the Men in Blue faltered in Perth, it has dealt a major blow to Babar Azam's side. 

Pakistan will also face off against South Africa and they will need to win that game against the Proteas, which would hand a big chance to finish first to India, but it's not all lost for the Men in Blue. 

How India's loss to South Africa will impact Group B? India and Pakistan's chances of reaching the semifinals?

The maximum points that Pakistan can muster up are six points, which would not be enough to finish first in the Group, most likely since South Africa are already on five points with two game remaining. Even if the Proteas lose their next two matches, Pakistan would have to win their remaining games by big margins to pip the proteas on net run rate. 

Team India's chances of making it to the semifinal remain high, a win in their remaining two matches will se India reach eight points, which would be enough to finish top. 

grup-b

South Africa can also finish at the top of the group, should they beat Pakistan and win their remaining other game as well. 

 

Bangladesh also remain in the race as well, but they will face off against India, which will not be an easy game for the Bangla Tigers. 

 

