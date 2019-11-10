Suspended from cricket, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan turns to football

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan - who was recently handed with a backdated ban from ICC for two years - is back on the field, this time not cricket but football.

Shakib, who is the top-ranked all-rounder was spotted playing a football match in Dhaka.

The 32-year-old played a friendly match for a team called Footy Hags against Korean Expat Team at Dhaka’s Bangladesh Army Stadium. His side won the match by 3-2.

Footy Hags shared pictures of their match on their official page and wrote, “We played 11 a side on a full-size pitch at the Army Stadium against the Korean Expat team today. We won 3-2. Good to have Shakib Al Hasan back in the Footy Hags Team.”

Riyad Shahir Ahmed Husain, a teammate of Shakib shared the similar-looking pictures with identical captions.

This was not the first time Hasan had taken to the football field. He had earlier played for Bangladesh Tigers against Footy Hags at Old DOHS Ground in Dhaka where his team won the match by 4-1.

About the ban, Shakib had failed to report three corrupt approaches, including one at the Indian Premier League (IPL), by a suspected Indian bookie, ousting him from the upcoming tour of India.

The ban will even keep him out of next year's IPL and also the World T20 to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15 the same year.