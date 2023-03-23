Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Suryakumar Yadav brutally trolled after three golden ducks against Australia, netizens call him ‘Shunya Kumar Yadav’

Suryakumar Yadav’s three golden ducks is one of the major setbacks that the team faced during this series. Currently the best T20 batsman in the world, Yadav got dismissed on the very first ball he faced in the last three matches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Suryakumar Yadav brutally trolled after three golden ducks against Australia, netizens call him ‘Shunya Kumar Yadav’
Source: Twitter

Suryakumar Yadav is once again on trollers’ radar after his third golden duck in the three-match ODI series against Australia. Rohit Sharma and Co faced a crushing series defeat by 2-1 in the ODI series against Australia in Chennai on Wednesday. Batting first Steve Smith’s team put up a decent target of 270 runs and bowled out India at a mere score of 248 runs. With this 21-run victory, Australia became the only team to defeat India in a home series in the last 4 years. 

Suryakumar Yadav’s three golden ducks is one of the major setbacks that the team faced during this series. Currently the best T20 batsman in the world, Yadav got dismissed on the very first ball he faced in the last three matches. After this, he became the only batsman to have bagged such an unwanted record of three consecutive ‘Golden Ducks’. Coming to bat at No. 7 (instead of No. 4 in the last two ODIs). SKY couldn't play the ripper from Australian left-arm spinner Ashton Agar and got clean bowled at the crucial stage of the game that completely weighed the game towards the visitors. Having Kohli dismissed on the last ball the 32 years old walked into the ground with heavy shoulders but couldn't stay on the crease for even a minute, resulting in putting India in a losing situation in the series decider.

Losing a home series hurts bad and the emotions were all over the internet as netizens badly trolled the right-handed batter for having dismissed three times in the last balls he played. Being compared with South African star batter AB De Villiers in the past for his thrilling shots Suryakumar was criticized by netizens, saying ‘He isn't even close to Mr. 360’. Memes were all over Twitter trolling the middle-order batter. However, a few were seen backing the Mumbai batter, wishing that he would come back stronger.

 

 

This was the last home series for India ahead of the ICC World Cup in October this year which is scheduled to take place in India.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Himmatwala's Sridevi, Devdas' Madhuri Dixit to Atrangi Re's Sara Ali Khan, actress nailing green outfits
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Top 5 upcoming hybrid and electric cars in India: MG Comet, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 642 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.