Suryakumar Yadav brutally trolled after three golden ducks against Australia, netizens call him ‘Shunya Kumar Yadav’

Source: Twitter

Suryakumar Yadav is once again on trollers’ radar after his third golden duck in the three-match ODI series against Australia. Rohit Sharma and Co faced a crushing series defeat by 2-1 in the ODI series against Australia in Chennai on Wednesday. Batting first Steve Smith’s team put up a decent target of 270 runs and bowled out India at a mere score of 248 runs. With this 21-run victory, Australia became the only team to defeat India in a home series in the last 4 years.

Suryakumar Yadav’s three golden ducks is one of the major setbacks that the team faced during this series. Currently the best T20 batsman in the world, Yadav got dismissed on the very first ball he faced in the last three matches. After this, he became the only batsman to have bagged such an unwanted record of three consecutive ‘Golden Ducks’. Coming to bat at No. 7 (instead of No. 4 in the last two ODIs). SKY couldn't play the ripper from Australian left-arm spinner Ashton Agar and got clean bowled at the crucial stage of the game that completely weighed the game towards the visitors. Having Kohli dismissed on the last ball the 32 years old walked into the ground with heavy shoulders but couldn't stay on the crease for even a minute, resulting in putting India in a losing situation in the series decider.

Losing a home series hurts bad and the emotions were all over the internet as netizens badly trolled the right-handed batter for having dismissed three times in the last balls he played. Being compared with South African star batter AB De Villiers in the past for his thrilling shots Suryakumar was criticized by netizens, saying ‘He isn't even close to Mr. 360’. Memes were all over Twitter trolling the middle-order batter. However, a few were seen backing the Mumbai batter, wishing that he would come back stronger.

Hate the slandername but it's actually a good one, Shunya Kumar Yadav — Udit (@udit_buch) March 22, 202

My honest reaction when people compared Suryakumar Yadav to AB de Villiers. pic.twitter.com/PKZQ0isLh9 — ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) March 22, 2023

This eagle spent more time in the field than Suryakumar yadav in the entire series #INDvAUS #SuryakumarYadav #INDvsAUS —(@superking1815) March 22, 2023

That dog spent more time in the field than Suryakumar yadav in the entire series pic.twitter.com/NaBJSpbK6U — Adheera (@AdheeraV2) March 23, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav in this ODI series -



- 0 (1), 0 (1), 0 (1).



People compare this dharavi 360° with AB devilliers #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/72ysITFx2Z — Hutaib Pathan (@pathan_hattu) March 23, 2023

This was the last home series for India ahead of the ICC World Cup in October this year which is scheduled to take place in India.