Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Suresh Raina announces retirement from IPL and domestic cricket, likely to play in T20 leagues globally

Suresh Raina took to the social media platform Twitter to announce this news. In 2020, Raina had already retired from international cricket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

Suresh Raina announces retirement from IPL and domestic cricket, likely to play in T20 leagues globally
Suresh Raina

Cricketer Suresh Raina on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

READ: Mastercard acquires title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international domestic home matches

"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI , @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities," he tweeted. 

Suresh Raina, who has not been picked by the franchise at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, earlier this year will ply his trade in the different T20 leagues across the globe.

Earlier, Raina was quoted by news daily Dainik Jagran saying, “I want to continue playing cricket for two or three years. There are some exciting youngsters who are coming through the ranks of Uttar Pradesh cricket. I have already taken my No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). I have informed BCCI secretary Jay Shah and vice-president Rajiv Shukla about my decision.”

READ: Sanjana Ganesan gives a epic response to a user who tried to troll her on her pic with Jasprit Bumrah

In an international career spanning 13 years, Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is. Raina gathered 5615 runs from 226 ODIs and 1605 from 78 T20Is for India. Raina, who scored a century on debut in Tests, is also the first Indian to score hundreds in all three formats of cricket and his centuries were scored outside India.

While playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Suresh Raina has 5528 runs to his name in 205 IPL matches with 39 half-centuries and one century at a strike rate of 136.76. 

The former India batter Suresh Raina will play in the Road Safety World Series, starting from September 10.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: Check last five year's cut-off trends, qualifying marks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.