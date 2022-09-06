Suresh Raina announces retirement from IPL and domestic cricket, likely to play in T20 leagues globally

Suresh Raina

Cricketer Suresh Raina on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI , @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities," he tweeted.

Suresh Raina, who has not been picked by the franchise at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, earlier this year will ply his trade in the different T20 leagues across the globe.

Earlier, Raina was quoted by news daily Dainik Jagran saying, “I want to continue playing cricket for two or three years. There are some exciting youngsters who are coming through the ranks of Uttar Pradesh cricket. I have already taken my No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). I have informed BCCI secretary Jay Shah and vice-president Rajiv Shukla about my decision.”

In an international career spanning 13 years, Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is. Raina gathered 5615 runs from 226 ODIs and 1605 from 78 T20Is for India. Raina, who scored a century on debut in Tests, is also the first Indian to score hundreds in all three formats of cricket and his centuries were scored outside India.

While playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Suresh Raina has 5528 runs to his name in 205 IPL matches with 39 half-centuries and one century at a strike rate of 136.76.

The former India batter Suresh Raina will play in the Road Safety World Series, starting from September 10.