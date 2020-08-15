Suresh Raina announces retirement from international cricket following MS Dhoni

Veteran Team India cricket Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15).

The 33-year-old decided to break his retirement news right after MS Dhoni announced his.

Raina took to Instagram to announce the news to all his followers just moments after Dhoni did the same.

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!," Raina wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, MS Dhoni had also announced his retirement from international cricket too.

However, both players will feature for their Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the 13th edition of the tournament in UAE which is set to start from September 19.