SRH management in line of fire for fans as Williamson, Warner go berserk in T20 World Cup final

It was the T20 World Cup final and an IPL franchise was trending for various reasons. David Warner, in a turnaround for the ages in a month's time, became 'Player of the Tournament' scoring 289 runs in six games, striking at 146 for Australia and guiding his side to their maiden T20 World Cup triumph, after enduring a tough period of six months.

David Warner, who was made to resign as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad during the first half of IPL 2021 due to his strike rate, was later dropped from the side's final game before the season got suspended. Jonny Bairstow's non-participation in the second half helped him come back into the playing XI.

Warner returned with scores of 0 and 1 and SRH management lost their trust in him as not just he was dropped from the playing XI, he didn't even come to the stadium in two of the last five games.

The new captain Kane Williamson didn't play SRH's last game due to an elbow niggle, but Warner couldn't be seen anywhere as Mohammad Nabi replaced him.

However, SRH players were on show in full form in the final of the T20 World Cup as Williamson, Warner and Mitchell Marsh walked away with applause after stupendous knocks.

Williamson helped New Zealand recover from an indifferent start as he blazed away scoring 85 runs off just 48 deliveries. Later, in the second innings, Warner continued his form in the tournament as he brought up his third half-century as he scored 53 runs off just 38 balls, while Marsh stayed unbeaten on 77 off just 50.

The fans felt for SRH management as it will be tough for them especially after this World Cup and final to decided whom to retain as the second overseas player between Williamson and Warner, as Rashid Khan seems the first player. Many, on the other hand, trolled SRH for not believing in the players, who has smashed 40 fifties for them, led them to their maiden title in 2016 and scored 500-plus runs in every season since 2014 when he joined till the last year.

Here are some of the reactions:

Best of luck to Sunrisers Hyderabad on deciding between Williamson and Warner on retention for IPL 2022. Rashid still #1 choice, but the race for #2 has become very interesting after this T20 World Cup. — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) November 14, 2021

Sunrisers having a better T20 World Cup final than IPL 2021. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) November 14, 2021

Lol this match is basically a audition for SRH to select either of Kane or Warner — Varun (@wizardrincewind) November 14, 2021

Someone please tell David Warner that Kane Williamson was not responsible for his benching in IPL?! #T20WorldCupFinal — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) November 14, 2021

SRH owners after watching Kane Williamson and David Warner 's performance in international cricket : pic.twitter.com/URENovl6p9 — Veer (@ReallyVeer) November 14, 2021

After seeing warner, marsh, Kane Williamson performing so well

SRH fans now

Anyway congratulations Australia. pic.twitter.com/2GsOznjyf6 — Akash Turakhia (@akashchamp) November 14, 2021

Thanks to SRH management who made sure Warner gets proper rest before T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/sCENnv9P3X — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 14, 2021

If SRH offer to retain Warner now, Warner should reject it. — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) November 14, 2021