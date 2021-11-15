David Warner's wife Candice laughs off critics after Australian opener helps team to win T20 WC

David Warner, Candice Warner

Australia's star opening batter David Warner after the disappointment of IPL 2021 had said that he wasn't out of form, he needed games to prove that, which he didn't get. Now, a month later, Warner has not just proved that he has proved the same in a miraculous fashion, scoring 289 runs in seven games and helping the Australian men's team to win their maiden T20 World Cup title, now that's a turnaround for the ages.

Warner put the Sunrisers Hyderabad episode on the back burner and started afresh as he smashed three half-centuries, averaging 48, striking at 146 and looked like the marauder, who is feared around the world. He didn't need to prove it to anyone but wanted to remind them, and boy he did.

After Warner was conferred Player of the Tournament, Warner's wife Candice took to Twitter as she laughed at anyone and everyone who had a smidgen of a doubt that Warner is not the player he was anymore.

"Out of form, too old and slow! congratulations @davidwarner31," Candice wrote followed by laughing emojis.

Talking about how he turned it all around, Warner after getting the award said, "Always felt really well. Didn’t get much time in the middle in the two practice matches obviously. But for me it was about going back to basics. Going to hard, synthetic wickets and try to hit some balls. Definitely up there with 2015. Being part of the World Cup final against England a decade ago definitely hurt.

"These guys are a great bunch of guys. Great support staff, great team, great support back home. Just wanted to put on a great spectacle for everyone. Bit of nerves around with a good score on the board. Just great to see the guys deliver," he added.

Warner scored 53 runs off just 38 balls in the final as he and Mitchell Marsh with a blistering 77-run knock helped Australia chased down 173 runs against New Zealand with rather ease.