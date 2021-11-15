Watch: Australian players drink from shoe to celebrate T20 World Cup win, video goes viral

Drinking from a show is a popular celebration in Australia, which is performed as a bringer of good fortune and as a party piece. It was a bit of both for the Australian men's cricket team as skipper Aaron Finch's good luck helped him win six out of seven tosses, which proved to be a massive factor and after they won their maiden T20 World Cup, they partied like the world was ending and 'the shoey' made an appearance, not once, not twice but three times.

Australia's celebrations went late into the night and long as some hilarious and mad moves came about shared by the ICC after Finch lifted the trophy beating New Zealand in the final by eight wickets.

In the video shared by ICC on social media, wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade, the hero of Australia's semi-final win took out his left shoe, poured beer in it and drank it. His partner-in-crime, Stoinis took the show from him and first washed it with the beer, poured in and drank it. Finch did the same, followed by song and dance.

Relive Australia's special win

As for the game, Finch opted to bowl first and his bowlers responded nicely to hold on New Zealand to just 57 runs in the first 10 overs. However, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was the late arrival to the party as he played one of the best T20 knocks ever.

It had everything, a dropped catch, a one-handed six, a 22-run over and a tame dismissal. Williamson took on Australia's lead seamer Mitchell Starc, hitting three fours in his second over and 22 runs in his third over. He hit a Rishabh Pant-esque six, followed by one more maximum to reach his half-century.

Williamson's 85 runs off just 48 balls helped Blackcaps post a score of 172 runs, which looked near-impossible at one stage.

Australian skipper Finch's poor form continued, but they had a rejuvenated David Warner and marauder, Mitchell Marsh, to deflate the opponents. Warner was quiet early on, Marsh took his chances sent Adam Milne to the cleaners in his first over,

After the powerplay, they both got aggressive as they threw Ish Sodhi, New Zealand's main wicket-taking bowler this tournament, out of the attack, belting boundaries left, right and centre. Warner notched up his third half-century of the tournament and Marsh brought up his second.

Glenn Maxwell provided the finishing touch as Australia chased down the score with seven balls to spare, followed by some outstanding celebrations in Dubai.