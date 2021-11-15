Amit Mishra mistakenly congratulates New Zealand for winning T20 WC, gets brutally trolled

Delhi Capitals and former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra made a massive blunder on Sunday night as he congratulated New Zealand instead of Australia for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Mishra lauded their team effort and said very well played but tagged the wrong team as naturally, it was followed by hilarious responses.

The fans were quick to respond and quote tweet Mishra with hilarious reactions suggesting he might have a great drinking night.

However, the 38-year old was quick to rectify his mistake as after 25 minutes he deleted his previous tweet and congratulated the right team - Australia.

Australia men's team finally won the only elusive trophy from their cabinet as they shocked the cricketing world and many doubters to claim their maiden T20 World Cup title.

Australia needed England to rout them to play like their arch-rivals from then onwards to steamroll oppositions with relative ease, albeit the Pakistan game, in which they had their nervous moments.

Skipper Aaron Finch won his sixth toss out of seven games and in his own admission proved to be a huge factor in Australia going all the way. He opted to bowl first and his bowlers responded nicely to hold on New Zealand to just 57 runs in the first 10 overs. However, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was the late arrival to the party as he played one of the best T20 knocks ever.

It had everything, a dropped catch, a one-handed six, a 22-run over and a tame dismissal. Williamson took on Australia's lead seamer Mitchell Starc, hitting three fours in his second over and 22 runs in his third over. He hit a Rishabh Pant-esque six, followed by one more maximum to reach his half-century.

Williamson's 85 runs off just 48 balls helped Blackcaps post a score of 172 runs, which looked near-impossible at one stage.

Australian skipper Finch's poor form continued, but they had a rejuvenated David Warner and marauder, Mitchell Marsh, to deflate the opponents. Warner was quiet early on, Marsh took his chances sent Adam Milne to the cleaners in his first over,

After the powerplay, they both got aggressive as they threw Ish Sodhi, New Zealand's main wicket-taking bowler this tournament, out of the attack, belting boundaries left, right and centre. Warner notched up his third half-century of the tournament and Marsh brought up his second.

Glenn Maxwell provided the finishing touch as Australia chased down the score with seven balls to spare, followed by some outstanding celebrations in Dubai.