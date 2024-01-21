South Africa star Keshav Maharaj wishes Indian community ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha - Watch

During India's recent tour of South Africa, the melodious tune of "Ram Siya Ram" resonated through the stadium every time Keshav Maharaj gracefully strode out to bat.

South African all-rounder Keshav Maharaj extended his heartfelt wishes to the Indian community in South Africa in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled to take place tomorrow (January 22, Monday).

The grand inauguration of Ram Mandir is set to captivate attention throughout the day, with the presence of numerous celebrities and prominent personalities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, highlighting the significance of Lord Ram.

Reports suggest that more than 6000 guests will be partaking in the splendid ceremony of Ram Mandir. Notable cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble, and Harmanpreet Kaur have been cordially invited to grace the event.

Keshav Maharaj, a devout follower of Lord Ram and Hanuman, took to his Instagram story to express his wishes for peace and enlightenment in anticipation of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"Namaste everyone. I just want to wish my Indian community in South Africa for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya tomorrow. May be there peace, harmony and spiritual enlightenment to all. Jai Shree Ram." the South African said.

Keshav Maharaj wishes everyone ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama in Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/zU00hr7DgJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 21, 2024

During India's recent tour of South Africa, the melodious tune of "Ram Siya Ram" resonated through the stadium every time Keshav Maharaj gracefully strode out to bat. Surprisingly, it was revealed that this devotional song was played at his personal request.

Maharaj, a talented cricketer, shared that this soul-stirring melody played a pivotal role in helping him achieve a state of utmost focus and concentration. Moreover, it served as a heartfelt expression of gratitude towards the divine for all the blessings bestowed upon him.

