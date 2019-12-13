Trending#

Citizenship Amendement Bill

Delhi Fire

Unnao

Hyderabad

PM Modi

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


Sourav Ganguly once again involved in a social media banter with daughter Sana in her latest Instagram post

Sourav Ganguly once again involved in a social media banter with daughter Sana in her latest Instagram post


Sana and Sourav Ganguly

Share

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk`

Updated: Dec 13, 2019, 07:18 PM IST

Recently elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is currently spending quality time on holiday at an undisclosed location with daughter Sana and wife Dona.

However, the health banter between the father and daughter is still on social media now as well.

Sana in her latest post has once again tried to pull her dad’s leg.

Just a few weeks back, the father-daughter duo were involved in a funny banter where the 18-year-old successfully trolled Sourav on social media which attracted a lot of attention.

In her previous post, Sana shared a photo of her with Sourav and complained about how he never smiles for photos and said, “What is it that you’re not liking?”.

Ganguly responded to this by saying, “That you’re becoming so disobedient”.

In her latest Instagram post, Sana and Sourav can be seen under a Christmas tree. But she was not too pleased again with the former Team India skipper who had a grumpy expression on his face again.

She posted the photo with the caption, “Out and about with the best … PS:- @souravganguly do you ever plan on smiling for a picture?”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Out and about with the best ...

A post shared by Sana ganguly (@sanaganguly) on

Responding to it Ganguly said: “Love u Sana… lovely pic.”

Related Photos

'Captain showed how to change gears': Twitter reacts to Team India's emphatic 67-run win over West Indies in third T20I

width: 100%; height: 100%;