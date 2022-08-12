Search icon
Sourav Ganguly led India to face off against Rest of the World XI on September 15, check teams here

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is all set to make his much-awaited return to the cricket field against the Rest of the World XI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is set to return to the cricket field once again in a player's capacity as he will be seen leading the Indian team against the Rest of the World XI side, in the first game of the second edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) match on September 15. 

According to the latest reports, Ganguly will lead a star-studded Indian legends side, which features some legendary players such as Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, and S Sreesanth among others. 

Elsewhere, former England skipper Eoin Morgan, who not so long ago announced his retirement will be leading the Rest of the World XI team which includes Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Brett Lee, and Jonty Rhodes among others. 

The match between India and the Rest of the World XI will be played on September 15 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. 

Check out the Indian and Rest of the World XI teams for the exhibition match:

India: Ganguly (C), Sehwag, Kaif, Yusuf, Badrinath, Irfan, Parthiv, Binny, Sreesanth, Harbhajan, Naman Ojha, Dinda, Pragyan, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder, Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

Rest of the World XI: Morgan, Simmons, Gibbs, Kallis, Jayasuriya, Matt Prior, Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muralitharan, Steyn, Masakadza, Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin Obrien, Dinesh Ramdin.

