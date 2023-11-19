'Should bowl 2-3 overs’: Suresh Raina backs star player to bowl against Australia in World Cup final

The Indian team is currently striving to secure its third ODI World Cup title, with the second one being on home soil.

The stage is set for the ODI World Cup 2023 as India prepares to face Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. With both teams gearing up for the final, numerous strategies are expected to come into play.

Speaking of strategies, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently shared his thoughts on how Indian skipper Rohit Sharma should approach bowling against Australia in the summit clash.

It is worth mentioning that Rohit showcased his bowling skills in the 45th game of the tournament against the Netherlands, impressively taking a wicket in just five deliveries.

“I would say Rohit Sharma should bowl 2-3 overs. When the opposition has a lot of left-handers, he could be useful, especially early on. They have Travis Head and David Warner; why don't you come and bowl 2-3 overs? This way, you can give two extra overs to Shami or get Bumrah to bowl two more overs early on,” Suresh Raina told IndiaToday.

Furthermore, Suresh Raina also discussed the potential lineup that India could deploy against Australia. Raina suggested that Rohit Sharma should take up bowling duties against Australia, as it would negate the necessity of playing Ravichandran Ashwin. He also expressed confidence in Mohammed Siraj's ability to excel in the final.

"Rohit should bowl two overs tomorrow, then you don't need to play Ashwin. Siraj has been bowling well for the last 16 months. One bad game, and he can't play the World Cup final. You never know; he might be the Man of the Match tomorrow,” Raina added.

The Indian team is currently striving to secure its third ODI World Cup title, with the second one being on home soil. On the other hand, the Aussies have already clinched the prestigious title five times, and they are determined to dethrone the Men in Blue on their own turf, aiming for their sixth World Cup triumph.

