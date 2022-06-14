Sheldon Jackson alleges 'communication gap' after team India snub

Sheldon Jackson

Sheldon Jackson might have played just nine games for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, but he has been a stalwart in domestic cricket for Saurashtra for more than a decade. The 35-year-old batter, who recently played the IPL for Kolkata Knight riders, continues to wait for his maiden India call-up despite piling 5947 runs from 79 First-Class matches at an impressive average of 50.39.

Sheldon Jackson's absence has been a hot topic of discussion in the past as well, with former India spinner Harbhajan Singh expressing surprise over him getting repeatedly sidelined.

Since MS Dhoni's retirement, selectors have invested in wicketkeepers like Parthiv Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Wriddhiman Saha and the young Rishabh Pant. But despite having stunning numbers in first-class cricket, Jackson was unable to find a place.

Sheldon Jackson is a solid wicket-keeper batter but somehow the selectors have always managed to look past him. Jackson himself is pretty baffled with selectors continuously overlooking past him as he made some interesting revelations.

"To be honest, this has not happened just this year, it has been happening since the beginning. The number of runs and the rate at which I got them; I don’t think many in the country have. If you see 75 matches and around 6000 runs, that shows what I have achieved through my hard work," he told SportsKeeda.

"There has been no communication (on why I was not picked) but once I asked someone what more I need to do, I was told I am old. They told me that above 30, we are not picking anyone. But ultimately, after a year, they picked someone who was around 32-33. I was very vocal that is there any law that once you're above 30, 35 or even 40 you cannot get picked? Then why don’t you come out with law itself?"

Apart from being a professional cricketer, Sheldon Jackson also works for the income tax department in Ahmedabad and is grateful for the support they have given to him.