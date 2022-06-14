IND vs SA: Check out the hottest wives and girlfriends of South African players

As the India vs South Africa series unfolds, here's a look at some of the gorgeous wives and girlfriends of the South African players.
As the India vs South Africa series unfolds, much like the players on field, the attention will also be on some of the wives and girlfriends of South African players, who can be spotted in the stands, cheering for their partners.
1. Lara van der Dussen
Wife of Rassie van der Dussen, Lara recently hogged the limelight during IPL 2022, after some fans mistakenly took her as the wife of Jos Buttler. She later clarified that she's the wife of Rassie van der Dussen, and went on to call Buttler her 'adopted' second husband.
(Image credits: Lara van der Dussen, Instagram)
2. Lerisha Munsamy
The fiancee of South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, Lerisha Munsamy is often spotted accompanying him to matches, and to various award ceremonies as well. As per reports, the duo were slated to get married, but their marriage plans got delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions in the country. They nonetheless never shy away from sharing pictures with each other on social media.
(Image credits: Lerisha Munsamy, Instagram)
3. Nicole Danielle O' Connor
The girlfriend of Aiden Markram, Nicole Danielle O' Connor runs her own baking house, and the duo have been dating for more than nine years as per reports. The couple regularly share pictures with each other on social media and are expected to marry each other soon.
(Image credits: Nicole Danielle O' Connor, Instagram)
4. Khadija Shariff
The wife of South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, Khadija Shariff owns her own ballon designing company named 'Balloon Bonanza'. They dated each other for a while, before deciding to get married to each other in 2018. In March 2020, Shamsi and his better half were blessed with a baby boy as well.
(Image credits: Tabraiz Shamsi, Instagram)
5. Micaela Kleu
Micaela Kleu, the beautiful wife of pacer Anrich Nortje is a teacher by profession, and they have been married to each other since 2019, after dating for a while. She is often spotted in the stands cheering for Nortje and was also in India to attend IPL 2022, while Nortje played for Delhi Capitals (DC).
(Image credits: Micaela Kleu, Instagram)