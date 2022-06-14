IND vs SA: Check out the hottest wives and girlfriends of South African players

As the India vs South Africa series unfolds, here's a look at some of the gorgeous wives and girlfriends of the South African players.

As the India vs South Africa series unfolds, much like the players on field, the attention will also be on some of the wives and girlfriends of South African players, who can be spotted in the stands, cheering for their partners.

Therefore, as India and South Africa face off in the third T20I of the series, here's a look at some of the gorgeous wives and girlfriends of South African players.