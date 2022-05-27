RR vs RCB: Have adopted Jos Buttler as my second husband, says wife of Rassie van der Dussen, know why

Lara van der Dussen calls Jos Buttler her second husband, know why

Wife of Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsman Rassie van der Dussen, Lara, has jokingly called Jos Buttler her 'adopted' second husband due to the kind of camera attention she has been getting while cheering for RR from the stands.

Often, people misunderstand Lara van der Dussen as the wife of Jos Buttler, and ahead of the Rajasthan Royals' match versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, Lara opened up on the situation, clarifying that she's the wife of South African Rassie van der Dussen.

Speaking on the Royals podcast, Lara said, "I think I've now adopted Jos as my second husband it seems. I've been known as Louise, I think that's what his wife's name is, I haven't met her before that makes it worse."

She continued, "People think I'm Jos' wife. I definitely think it's because I've been in camera quite a few times. And Dhanashree and I cannot control ourselves next to the field as we are quite invested in the cheering. And Jos has been getting 100s as we go along and maybe the excitement has got people thinking probably I'm part of him, so it's quite interesting."

Rassie van der Dussen hasn't played regularly for Rajasthan Royals this season and he is likely to be on the bench again for the match versus RCB, but that won't stop his wife Lara from cheering for the Royals' from the stands.

"And Rassie has not played as much in the IPL so I haven't been able to show the same sentiment to him. So I'll just adopt the cheering for Jos for now on and enjoy it," she added.

"Please know that I'm really not Jos' wife, I'm Rassie's wife actually. But I'll take it for now as she is not here, so I'll take it and support for now," concluded Lara van der Dussen.

The winner of the RR vs RCB match will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of IPL 2022, at the Motera Stadium on May 29, Sunday.